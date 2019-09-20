CytRx Corporation (CYTR)’s Financial Results Comparing With AquaBounty Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB)

Both CytRx Corporation (OTCMKTS:CYTR) and AquaBounty Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CytRx Corporation N/A 42.04 N/A -0.31 0.00 AquaBounty Technologies Inc. 3 362.75 N/A -0.77 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of CytRx Corporation and AquaBounty Technologies Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows CytRx Corporation and AquaBounty Technologies Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CytRx Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% AquaBounty Technologies Inc. 0.00% -44.4% -37.2%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

CytRx Corporation and AquaBounty Technologies Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 10.22% and 57.7%. 8.5% are CytRx Corporation’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.2% of AquaBounty Technologies Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CytRx Corporation 1.14% 4.41% -34.85% -35.8% -69.25% -20.9% AquaBounty Technologies Inc. -1.75% 9.09% 50% 54.13% 17.48% 63.9%

For the past year CytRx Corporation has -20.9% weaker performance while AquaBounty Technologies Inc. has 63.9% stronger performance.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors AquaBounty Technologies Inc. beats CytRx Corporation.

CytRx Corporation operates as a biopharmaceutical research and development company specializing in oncology. The companyÂ’s product candidate is the aldoxorubicin, which is in Phase III clinical trial as a therapy for patients with soft tissue sarcomas (STS) whose tumors have progressed following treatment with chemotherapy; in Phase IIb clinical trial in small cell lung cancer; in Phase II clinical trial in HIV-related Kaposi's sarcoma; in Phase II clinical trial in patients with late-stage glioblastoma (brain cancer); in Phase Ib trial in combination with ifosfamide in patients with STS; and in Phase Ib trial in combination with gemcitabine in subjects with metastatic solid tumors. It also has completed Phase IIb and Phase Ib/II clinical trials with aldoxorubicin as a first-line therapy for STS; a Phase Ib clinical trial of aldoxorubicin in combination with doxorubicin in patients with advanced solid tumors; and a Phase Ib pharmacokinetics clinical trial in patients with metastatic solid tumors. The company is also developing anti-cancer drug conjugates, which utilizes its Linker Activated Drug Release technology. CytRx Corporation was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops and markets products to enhance productivity in aquaculture. Its lead product is the AquAdvantage Salmon, a genetically modified animal for human consumption. The company was formerly known as Aqua Bounty Farms, Inc. and changed its name to AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. in June 2004. AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Maynard, Massachusetts. AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. is a subsidiary of Intrexon Corporation.