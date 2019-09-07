CytRx Corporation (CYTR) and Xencor Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) Comparing side by side

Both CytRx Corporation (OTCMKTS:CYTR) and Xencor Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CytRx Corporation N/A 43.06 N/A -0.31 0.00 Xencor Inc. 35 11.46 N/A 0.65 68.14

Table 1 highlights CytRx Corporation and Xencor Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has CytRx Corporation and Xencor Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CytRx Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Xencor Inc. 0.00% 7.2% 6.4%

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for CytRx Corporation and Xencor Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CytRx Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Xencor Inc. 1 0 2 2.67

Competitively Xencor Inc. has an average target price of $40, with potential upside of 14.91%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 10.22% of CytRx Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 86.1% of Xencor Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 8.5% of CytRx Corporation shares. Competitively, Xencor Inc. has 13.4% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CytRx Corporation 1.14% 4.41% -34.85% -35.8% -69.25% -20.9% Xencor Inc. -1.7% 0.16% 46.93% 34.58% 23.34% 21.74%

For the past year CytRx Corporation has -20.9% weaker performance while Xencor Inc. has 21.74% stronger performance.

Summary

Xencor Inc. beats on 8 of the 9 factors CytRx Corporation.

CytRx Corporation operates as a biopharmaceutical research and development company specializing in oncology. The companyÂ’s product candidate is the aldoxorubicin, which is in Phase III clinical trial as a therapy for patients with soft tissue sarcomas (STS) whose tumors have progressed following treatment with chemotherapy; in Phase IIb clinical trial in small cell lung cancer; in Phase II clinical trial in HIV-related Kaposi's sarcoma; in Phase II clinical trial in patients with late-stage glioblastoma (brain cancer); in Phase Ib trial in combination with ifosfamide in patients with STS; and in Phase Ib trial in combination with gemcitabine in subjects with metastatic solid tumors. It also has completed Phase IIb and Phase Ib/II clinical trials with aldoxorubicin as a first-line therapy for STS; a Phase Ib clinical trial of aldoxorubicin in combination with doxorubicin in patients with advanced solid tumors; and a Phase Ib pharmacokinetics clinical trial in patients with metastatic solid tumors. The company is also developing anti-cancer drug conjugates, which utilizes its Linker Activated Drug Release technology. CytRx Corporation was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Xencor, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibodies to treat severe and life-threatening diseases with unmet medical needs. It develops its antibody product candidates to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions. The companyÂ’s product candidates include XmAb5871, an immune inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of autoimmune diseases; XmAb7195, an immune inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical for use in treating asthma and allergic diseases; XmAb14045, a bispecific oncology candidate, which is in phase I clinical trials for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and XmAb13676 that is in phase I clinical trials for the treatment of B-cell malignancies. Its product candidates also comprise XmAb5574/MOR208, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-Hodgkin lymphomas and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and XmAb13551 that is in preclinical trials used for the treatment of multiple myeloma. The company has license agreement with Amgen Inc. and MorphoSys Ag to develop and commercialize bispecific antibody product candidates; and development and manufacturing services agreement with Catalent Pharma Solutions LLC. Xencor, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Monrovia, California.