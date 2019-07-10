CytRx Corporation (CYTR) and Savara Inc. (NASDAQ:SVRA) Comparison side by side

Since CytRx Corporation (OTCMKTS:CYTR) and Savara Inc. (NASDAQ:SVRA) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CytRx Corporation 1 44.40 N/A -0.41 0.00 Savara Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -1.91 0.00

In table 1 we can see CytRx Corporation and Savara Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us CytRx Corporation and Savara Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CytRx Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Savara Inc. 0.00% -57.2% -41.5%

Volatility and Risk

CytRx Corporation has a 1.99 beta, while its volatility is 99.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Savara Inc.’s 3.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.03 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of CytRx Corporation are 8.8 and 8.8. Competitively, Savara Inc. has 15.6 and 15.6 for Current and Quick Ratio. Savara Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than CytRx Corporation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

CytRx Corporation and Savara Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 9.9% and 49.5%. Insiders held roughly 8.5% of CytRx Corporation’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.9% of Savara Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CytRx Corporation 2.8% -7.89% -10.13% -34.28% -60.23% 16.98% Savara Inc. 2.91% 24.42% 57.96% 3.95% 19.56% 49.41%

For the past year CytRx Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than Savara Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors CytRx Corporation beats Savara Inc.

CytRx Corporation operates as a biopharmaceutical research and development company specializing in oncology. The companyÂ’s product candidate is the aldoxorubicin, which is in Phase III clinical trial as a therapy for patients with soft tissue sarcomas (STS) whose tumors have progressed following treatment with chemotherapy; in Phase IIb clinical trial in small cell lung cancer; in Phase II clinical trial in HIV-related Kaposi's sarcoma; in Phase II clinical trial in patients with late-stage glioblastoma (brain cancer); in Phase Ib trial in combination with ifosfamide in patients with STS; and in Phase Ib trial in combination with gemcitabine in subjects with metastatic solid tumors. It also has completed Phase IIb and Phase Ib/II clinical trials with aldoxorubicin as a first-line therapy for STS; a Phase Ib clinical trial of aldoxorubicin in combination with doxorubicin in patients with advanced solid tumors; and a Phase Ib pharmacokinetics clinical trial in patients with metastatic solid tumors. The company is also developing anti-cancer drug conjugates, which utilizes its Linker Activated Drug Release technology. CytRx Corporation was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Savara Inc., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of serious or life-threatening rare respiratory diseases. Its product pipeline comprises AeroVanc, a Phase III ready inhaled formulation of vancomycin for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus and lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients; Molgradex, a Phase II/III stage inhaled granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of autoimmune pulmonary alveolar proteinosis; and Aironite, an inhaled nebulized sodium nitrite solution to treat heart failure with preserved ejection fraction. The company is headquartered in Austin, Texas.