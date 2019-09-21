CytRx Corporation (CYTR) and Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST) Contrasting side by side

We will be comparing the differences between CytRx Corporation (OTCMKTS:CYTR) and Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|CytRx Corporation
|N/A
|41.98
|N/A
|-0.31
|0.00
|Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|20
|0.00
|N/A
|-73.12
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of CytRx Corporation and Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|CytRx Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Recommendations
The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for CytRx Corporation and Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|CytRx Corporation
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
Meanwhile, Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus target price is $27.25, while its potential upside is 36.25%.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Roughly 10.22% of CytRx Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 59.9% of Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 8.5% of CytRx Corporation shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 23.6% of Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|CytRx Corporation
|1.14%
|4.41%
|-34.85%
|-35.8%
|-69.25%
|-20.9%
|Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-17.43%
|-37.6%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|5.4%
For the past year CytRx Corporation had bearish trend while Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.
Summary
On 4 of the 6 factors Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats CytRx Corporation.
CytRx Corporation operates as a biopharmaceutical research and development company specializing in oncology. The companyÂ’s product candidate is the aldoxorubicin, which is in Phase III clinical trial as a therapy for patients with soft tissue sarcomas (STS) whose tumors have progressed following treatment with chemotherapy; in Phase IIb clinical trial in small cell lung cancer; in Phase II clinical trial in HIV-related Kaposi's sarcoma; in Phase II clinical trial in patients with late-stage glioblastoma (brain cancer); in Phase Ib trial in combination with ifosfamide in patients with STS; and in Phase Ib trial in combination with gemcitabine in subjects with metastatic solid tumors. It also has completed Phase IIb and Phase Ib/II clinical trials with aldoxorubicin as a first-line therapy for STS; a Phase Ib clinical trial of aldoxorubicin in combination with doxorubicin in patients with advanced solid tumors; and a Phase Ib pharmacokinetics clinical trial in patients with metastatic solid tumors. The company is also developing anti-cancer drug conjugates, which utilizes its Linker Activated Drug Release technology. CytRx Corporation was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.
