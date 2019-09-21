CytRx Corporation (CYTR) and Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST) Contrasting side by side

We will be comparing the differences between CytRx Corporation (OTCMKTS:CYTR) and Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CytRx Corporation N/A 41.98 N/A -0.31 0.00 Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. 20 0.00 N/A -73.12 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of CytRx Corporation and Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CytRx Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for CytRx Corporation and Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CytRx Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Meanwhile, Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus target price is $27.25, while its potential upside is 36.25%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 10.22% of CytRx Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 59.9% of Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 8.5% of CytRx Corporation shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 23.6% of Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CytRx Corporation 1.14% 4.41% -34.85% -35.8% -69.25% -20.9% Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. -17.43% -37.6% 0% 0% 0% 5.4%

For the past year CytRx Corporation had bearish trend while Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 4 of the 6 factors Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats CytRx Corporation.

CytRx Corporation operates as a biopharmaceutical research and development company specializing in oncology. The companyÂ’s product candidate is the aldoxorubicin, which is in Phase III clinical trial as a therapy for patients with soft tissue sarcomas (STS) whose tumors have progressed following treatment with chemotherapy; in Phase IIb clinical trial in small cell lung cancer; in Phase II clinical trial in HIV-related Kaposi's sarcoma; in Phase II clinical trial in patients with late-stage glioblastoma (brain cancer); in Phase Ib trial in combination with ifosfamide in patients with STS; and in Phase Ib trial in combination with gemcitabine in subjects with metastatic solid tumors. It also has completed Phase IIb and Phase Ib/II clinical trials with aldoxorubicin as a first-line therapy for STS; a Phase Ib clinical trial of aldoxorubicin in combination with doxorubicin in patients with advanced solid tumors; and a Phase Ib pharmacokinetics clinical trial in patients with metastatic solid tumors. The company is also developing anti-cancer drug conjugates, which utilizes its Linker Activated Drug Release technology. CytRx Corporation was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.