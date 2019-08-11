CytRx Corporation (CYTR) and Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) Comparison side by side

This is therefore a contrasting of the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation in CytRx Corporation (OTCMKTS:CYTR) and Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|CytRx Corporation
|1
|45.75
|N/A
|-0.31
|0.00
|Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|4
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.99
|0.00
Table 1 highlights CytRx Corporation and Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|CytRx Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|-83.8%
|-74%
Analyst Recommendations
The Recommendations and Ratings for CytRx Corporation and Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. are featured in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|CytRx Corporation
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0
|1
|4
|2.80
On the other hand, Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s potential upside is 1,286.55% and its consensus price target is $16.5.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors owned 10.22% of CytRx Corporation shares and 71.5% of Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. About 8.5% of CytRx Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% are Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|CytRx Corporation
|1.14%
|4.41%
|-34.85%
|-35.8%
|-69.25%
|-20.9%
|Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|13.12%
|-74.36%
|-73.49%
|-65.41%
|-84.72%
|-61.67%
For the past year CytRx Corporation has stronger performance than Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Summary
CytRx Corporation beats Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.
CytRx Corporation operates as a biopharmaceutical research and development company specializing in oncology. The companyÂ’s product candidate is the aldoxorubicin, which is in Phase III clinical trial as a therapy for patients with soft tissue sarcomas (STS) whose tumors have progressed following treatment with chemotherapy; in Phase IIb clinical trial in small cell lung cancer; in Phase II clinical trial in HIV-related Kaposi's sarcoma; in Phase II clinical trial in patients with late-stage glioblastoma (brain cancer); in Phase Ib trial in combination with ifosfamide in patients with STS; and in Phase Ib trial in combination with gemcitabine in subjects with metastatic solid tumors. It also has completed Phase IIb and Phase Ib/II clinical trials with aldoxorubicin as a first-line therapy for STS; a Phase Ib clinical trial of aldoxorubicin in combination with doxorubicin in patients with advanced solid tumors; and a Phase Ib pharmacokinetics clinical trial in patients with metastatic solid tumors. The company is also developing anti-cancer drug conjugates, which utilizes its Linker Activated Drug Release technology. CytRx Corporation was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.
Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to treat epilepsy and neuropsychiatric disorders. The company is developing ganaxolone, a small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat adults with refractory focal onset epileptic seizures; and is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of genetic orphan disorders, as well as is in Phase II clinical trial to treat Fragile X Syndrome, an orphan indication. The company is also developing ganaxolone IV formulation to treat status epilepticus. Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with NovaMedica, LLC; and license agreement with Purdue Neuroscience Company. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Radnor, Pennsylvania.
