CytRx Corporation (CYTR) and La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (NASDAQ:LJPC) Comparing side by side

CytRx Corporation (OTCMKTS:CYTR) and La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (NASDAQ:LJPC) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CytRx Corporation 1 44.40 N/A -0.41 0.00 La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company 7 19.51 N/A -6.84 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of CytRx Corporation and La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company.

Profitability

Table 2 has CytRx Corporation and La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CytRx Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company 0.00% -337.5% -80.1%

Risk & Volatility

CytRx Corporation has a beta of 1.99 and its 99.00% more volatile than S&P 500. La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company on the other hand, has 1.5 beta which makes it 50.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of CytRx Corporation are 8.8 and 8.8 respectively. Its competitor La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company’s Current Ratio is 8.7 and its Quick Ratio is 8.5. CytRx Corporation can pay off short and long-term obligations better than La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for CytRx Corporation and La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CytRx Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company 0 2 3 2.60

On the other hand, La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company’s potential upside is 85.34% and its consensus price target is $18.2.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 9.9% of CytRx Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company are owned by institutional investors. About 8.5% of CytRx Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 5% of La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CytRx Corporation 2.8% -7.89% -10.13% -34.28% -60.23% 16.98% La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company -12.75% -8.24% 8.96% -56.83% -78.73% -30.33%

For the past year CytRx Corporation has 16.98% stronger performance while La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company has -30.33% weaker performance.

Summary

CytRx Corporation beats on 6 of the 8 factors La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company.

CytRx Corporation operates as a biopharmaceutical research and development company specializing in oncology. The companyÂ’s product candidate is the aldoxorubicin, which is in Phase III clinical trial as a therapy for patients with soft tissue sarcomas (STS) whose tumors have progressed following treatment with chemotherapy; in Phase IIb clinical trial in small cell lung cancer; in Phase II clinical trial in HIV-related Kaposi's sarcoma; in Phase II clinical trial in patients with late-stage glioblastoma (brain cancer); in Phase Ib trial in combination with ifosfamide in patients with STS; and in Phase Ib trial in combination with gemcitabine in subjects with metastatic solid tumors. It also has completed Phase IIb and Phase Ib/II clinical trials with aldoxorubicin as a first-line therapy for STS; a Phase Ib clinical trial of aldoxorubicin in combination with doxorubicin in patients with advanced solid tumors; and a Phase Ib pharmacokinetics clinical trial in patients with metastatic solid tumors. The company is also developing anti-cancer drug conjugates, which utilizes its Linker Activated Drug Release technology. CytRx Corporation was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for life-threatening diseases. It engages in developing LJPC-501, a formulation of angiotensin II for the potential treatment of catecholamine-resistant hypotension; and LJPC-401, a formulation of synthetic human hepcidin for the treatment of conditions characterized by iron overload, such as hereditary hemochromatosis, beta thalassemia, sickle cell disease, and myelodysplastic syndrome. The company is also developing LJPC-30S, which is the gentamicin derivative program for the potential treatment of serious bacterial infections and rare genetic disorders, such as cystic fibrosis and Duchenne muscular dystrophy. La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.