CytRx Corporation (CYTR) and Jaguar Health Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX) Contrasting side by side

CytRx Corporation (OTCMKTS:CYTR) and Jaguar Health Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CytRx Corporation N/A 43.07 N/A -0.31 0.00 Jaguar Health Inc. 10 9.08 N/A -161.25 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for CytRx Corporation and Jaguar Health Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has CytRx Corporation and Jaguar Health Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CytRx Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Jaguar Health Inc. 0.00% -380.6% -79.9%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 10.22% of CytRx Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 1.1% of Jaguar Health Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 8.5% of CytRx Corporation’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 13.23% of Jaguar Health Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CytRx Corporation 1.14% 4.41% -34.85% -35.8% -69.25% -20.9% Jaguar Health Inc. -2.27% -64.46% -88.75% -90.4% -97.61% -89.26%

For the past year CytRx Corporation was less bearish than Jaguar Health Inc.

Summary

CytRx Corporation beats Jaguar Health Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

CytRx Corporation operates as a biopharmaceutical research and development company specializing in oncology. The companyÂ’s product candidate is the aldoxorubicin, which is in Phase III clinical trial as a therapy for patients with soft tissue sarcomas (STS) whose tumors have progressed following treatment with chemotherapy; in Phase IIb clinical trial in small cell lung cancer; in Phase II clinical trial in HIV-related Kaposi's sarcoma; in Phase II clinical trial in patients with late-stage glioblastoma (brain cancer); in Phase Ib trial in combination with ifosfamide in patients with STS; and in Phase Ib trial in combination with gemcitabine in subjects with metastatic solid tumors. It also has completed Phase IIb and Phase Ib/II clinical trials with aldoxorubicin as a first-line therapy for STS; a Phase Ib clinical trial of aldoxorubicin in combination with doxorubicin in patients with advanced solid tumors; and a Phase Ib pharmacokinetics clinical trial in patients with metastatic solid tumors. The company is also developing anti-cancer drug conjugates, which utilizes its Linker Activated Drug Release technology. CytRx Corporation was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Napo Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a human health company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel gastrointestinal prescription products from plants. Its products include Mytesi, an FDA approved product for the symptomatic relief of noninfectious diarrhea in adults with HIV/AIDS on antiretroviral therapy. Napo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was formerly known as PS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in San Francisco, California.