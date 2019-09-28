CytRx Corporation (CYTR) and Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN) Comparing side by side

Both CytRx Corporation (OTCMKTS:CYTR) and Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|CytRx Corporation
|N/A
|0.00
|30.78M
|-0.31
|0.00
|Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|2
|0.00
|3.80M
|-5.38
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of CytRx Corporation and Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us CytRx Corporation and Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|CytRx Corporation
|9,482,439,926.06%
|0%
|0%
|Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|186,356,726.01%
|-92.8%
|-81.2%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors held 10.22% of CytRx Corporation shares and 30.6% of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. 8.5% are CytRx Corporation’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% are Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|CytRx Corporation
|1.14%
|4.41%
|-34.85%
|-35.8%
|-69.25%
|-20.9%
|Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|1.35%
|-19.86%
|-26.62%
|5.61%
|-57.49%
|13.57%
For the past year CytRx Corporation has -20.9% weaker performance while Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 13.57% stronger performance.
Summary
CytRx Corporation beats on 6 of the 9 factors Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.
CytRx Corporation operates as a biopharmaceutical research and development company specializing in oncology. The companyÂ’s product candidate is the aldoxorubicin, which is in Phase III clinical trial as a therapy for patients with soft tissue sarcomas (STS) whose tumors have progressed following treatment with chemotherapy; in Phase IIb clinical trial in small cell lung cancer; in Phase II clinical trial in HIV-related Kaposi's sarcoma; in Phase II clinical trial in patients with late-stage glioblastoma (brain cancer); in Phase Ib trial in combination with ifosfamide in patients with STS; and in Phase Ib trial in combination with gemcitabine in subjects with metastatic solid tumors. It also has completed Phase IIb and Phase Ib/II clinical trials with aldoxorubicin as a first-line therapy for STS; a Phase Ib clinical trial of aldoxorubicin in combination with doxorubicin in patients with advanced solid tumors; and a Phase Ib pharmacokinetics clinical trial in patients with metastatic solid tumors. The company is also developing anti-cancer drug conjugates, which utilizes its Linker Activated Drug Release technology. CytRx Corporation was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.
Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, developing small-molecule drugs that help regulate the movement of oxygen into tissue by a novel mechanism of action. Its lead product candidate is trans sodium crocetinate, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme (GBM); Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; and Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic brain cancer. The company is also developing RES-529, a novel PI3K/Akt/mTOR pathway inhibitor, which has completed two Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of macular degeneration; and is in pre-clinical development in oncology applications primarily GBM. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is headquartered in Charlottesville, Virginia.
