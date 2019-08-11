CytRx Corporation (CYTR) and BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:BVXV) Contrasting side by side

This is a contrast between CytRx Corporation (OTCMKTS:CYTR) and BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:BVXV) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CytRx Corporation 1 45.75 N/A -0.31 0.00 BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 6 0.00 N/A -2.30 0.00

In table 1 we can see CytRx Corporation and BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents CytRx Corporation (OTCMKTS:CYTR) and BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:BVXV)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CytRx Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 10.22% of CytRx Corporation shares and 0% of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. shares. Insiders held 8.5% of CytRx Corporation shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 22.93% of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CytRx Corporation 1.14% 4.41% -34.85% -35.8% -69.25% -20.9% BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 7.7% 16.49% -4.82% 24.26% 5.67% 40.67%

For the past year CytRx Corporation has -20.9% weaker performance while BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has 40.67% stronger performance.

CytRx Corporation operates as a biopharmaceutical research and development company specializing in oncology. The companyÂ’s product candidate is the aldoxorubicin, which is in Phase III clinical trial as a therapy for patients with soft tissue sarcomas (STS) whose tumors have progressed following treatment with chemotherapy; in Phase IIb clinical trial in small cell lung cancer; in Phase II clinical trial in HIV-related Kaposi's sarcoma; in Phase II clinical trial in patients with late-stage glioblastoma (brain cancer); in Phase Ib trial in combination with ifosfamide in patients with STS; and in Phase Ib trial in combination with gemcitabine in subjects with metastatic solid tumors. It also has completed Phase IIb and Phase Ib/II clinical trials with aldoxorubicin as a first-line therapy for STS; a Phase Ib clinical trial of aldoxorubicin in combination with doxorubicin in patients with advanced solid tumors; and a Phase Ib pharmacokinetics clinical trial in patients with metastatic solid tumors. The company is also developing anti-cancer drug conjugates, which utilizes its Linker Activated Drug Release technology. CytRx Corporation was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing immunomodulation therapies for infectious diseases primarily in Israel. Its product candidate includes M-001, a synthetic peptide-based protein, which is in Phase II clinical development stage targeting seasonal and pandemic strains of the influenza virus. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Ness Ziona, Israel.