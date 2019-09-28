CytRx Corporation (CYTR) and Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) Comparison side by side

CytRx Corporation (OTCMKTS:CYTR) and Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CytRx Corporation N/A 0.00 30.78M -0.31 0.00 Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 52 -0.27 49.77M 12.15 5.16

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of CytRx Corporation and Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us CytRx Corporation and Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CytRx Corporation 9,482,439,926.06% 0% 0% Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 95,089,797.48% 84.7% 76.3%

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for CytRx Corporation and Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CytRx Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a consensus price target of $77, with potential upside of 68.49%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

CytRx Corporation and Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 10.22% and 86.3%. CytRx Corporation’s share held by insiders are 8.5%. Comparatively, 0.2% are Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CytRx Corporation 1.14% 4.41% -34.85% -35.8% -69.25% -20.9% Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. -1.03% 5.03% 41.87% 39.44% 63.57% 60.92%

For the past year CytRx Corporation has -20.9% weaker performance while Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 60.92% stronger performance.

Summary

Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 9 of the 12 factors CytRx Corporation.

CytRx Corporation operates as a biopharmaceutical research and development company specializing in oncology. The companyÂ’s product candidate is the aldoxorubicin, which is in Phase III clinical trial as a therapy for patients with soft tissue sarcomas (STS) whose tumors have progressed following treatment with chemotherapy; in Phase IIb clinical trial in small cell lung cancer; in Phase II clinical trial in HIV-related Kaposi's sarcoma; in Phase II clinical trial in patients with late-stage glioblastoma (brain cancer); in Phase Ib trial in combination with ifosfamide in patients with STS; and in Phase Ib trial in combination with gemcitabine in subjects with metastatic solid tumors. It also has completed Phase IIb and Phase Ib/II clinical trials with aldoxorubicin as a first-line therapy for STS; a Phase Ib clinical trial of aldoxorubicin in combination with doxorubicin in patients with advanced solid tumors; and a Phase Ib pharmacokinetics clinical trial in patients with metastatic solid tumors. The company is also developing anti-cancer drug conjugates, which utilizes its Linker Activated Drug Release technology. CytRx Corporation was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel small molecule drugs for various therapeutic areas in the United States and Switzerland. The companyÂ’s proprietary investigational clinical programs include etrasimod (APD334), which is in Phase IIb evaluation for ulcerative colitis, as well as is in Phase IIa evaluation for dermatologic extraintestinal manifestations in inflammatory bowel disease, pyoderma gangrenosum, and primary biliary cholangitis; ralinepag that is in Phase IIb evaluation to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension; and APD371, which is in Phase IIa evaluation for the treatment of pain associated with Crohn's disease. It has collaboration agreements with Eisai Inc.; Eisai Co., Ltd.; Axovant Sciences Ltd.; and Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH. Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in San Diego, California.