CytRx Corporation (CYTR) and Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) Comparing side by side

This is a contrast between CytRx Corporation (OTCMKTS:CYTR) and Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CytRx Corporation 1 43.39 N/A -0.41 0.00 Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.00 N/A 0.40 1.36

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for CytRx Corporation and Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has CytRx Corporation and Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CytRx Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 243%

Volatility and Risk

CytRx Corporation’s current beta is 1.99 and it happens to be 99.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 1.24 beta is the reason why it is 24.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

CytRx Corporation’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 8.8 and 8.8 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 5.8 and 5.8 respectively. CytRx Corporation therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

CytRx Corporation and Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 9.9% and 23.1%. CytRx Corporation’s share held by insiders are 8.5%. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.5% of Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CytRx Corporation 2.8% -7.89% -10.13% -34.28% -60.23% 16.98% Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.09% 9.66% -7.82% -3.81% -77.89% 38.88%

For the past year CytRx Corporation was less bullish than Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats CytRx Corporation on 4 of the 7 factors.

CytRx Corporation operates as a biopharmaceutical research and development company specializing in oncology. The companyÂ’s product candidate is the aldoxorubicin, which is in Phase III clinical trial as a therapy for patients with soft tissue sarcomas (STS) whose tumors have progressed following treatment with chemotherapy; in Phase IIb clinical trial in small cell lung cancer; in Phase II clinical trial in HIV-related Kaposi's sarcoma; in Phase II clinical trial in patients with late-stage glioblastoma (brain cancer); in Phase Ib trial in combination with ifosfamide in patients with STS; and in Phase Ib trial in combination with gemcitabine in subjects with metastatic solid tumors. It also has completed Phase IIb and Phase Ib/II clinical trials with aldoxorubicin as a first-line therapy for STS; a Phase Ib clinical trial of aldoxorubicin in combination with doxorubicin in patients with advanced solid tumors; and a Phase Ib pharmacokinetics clinical trial in patients with metastatic solid tumors. The company is also developing anti-cancer drug conjugates, which utilizes its Linker Activated Drug Release technology. CytRx Corporation was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for the treatment of prevalent inflammatory conditions in the United States. The company is developing compounds that decrease inflammation by inhibiting specific pro-inflammatory compounds by affecting specific pathways at the protein expression and at the transcription level; activating specific phosphatase or depleting available phosphate needed for the inflammation process; and decreasing vascular permeability. Its product pipeline includes Ampion, an intra-articular injection for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee; and Optina, which has completed Phase II clinical trials for diabetic macular edema. Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.