Cytosorbents (CTSO) Shareholder Granahan Investment Management Boosted Stake; Franco Nevada (FNV) Share Value Rose While Veritas Asset Management Llp Lowered by $1.14 Million Its Stake

Granahan Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Cytosorbents Corporation (CTSO) by 17.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Granahan Investment Management Inc bought 47,482 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.34% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 325,652 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.47M, up from 278,170 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Cytosorbents Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $221.18M market cap company. The stock increased 3.76% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $6.76. About 126,879 shares traded or 8.58% up from the average. Cytosorbents Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSO) has declined 18.33% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.76% the S&P500. Some Historical CTSO News: 08/05/2018 – CYTOSORBENTS CORP – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.10; 08/03/2018 CytoSorbents Achieves Record Revenue and Product Sales Growth in 2017; 23/03/2018 – CytoSorbents Access Event Set By LifeSci Advisors for Mar. 28; 17/05/2018 – CYTOSORBENTS CORP CTSO.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $11 FROM $9; 08/05/2018 – CYTOSORBENTS CORP – EXPECT SECOND QUARTER 2018 PRODUCT SALES TO EXCEED PRODUCT SALES REPORTED IN THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018; 04/04/2018 – CYTOSORBENTS CORP – INTENDS TO USE PROCEEDS FROM LOAN TO PROVIDE WORKING CAPITAL TO FUND ONGOING OPS AND TO SUPPORT CLINICAL TRIALS; 09/04/2018 – CytoSorbents Presenting at Conference Apr 9; 08/03/2018 – CYTOSORBENTS CORP CTSO.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $9 FROM $7; 08/03/2018 – Cytosorbents 2017 Loss/Shr 32c; 09/04/2018 – CytoSorbents to Meet With European Investors at the H.C. Wainwright Annual Global Life Sciences Conference in Monte Carlo and in Meetings in Frankfurt, Geneva and Zurich

Veritas Asset Management Llp decreased its stake in Franco Nevada Corp (FNV) by 12.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Veritas Asset Management Llp sold 15,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 108,400 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.14 million, down from 123,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Veritas Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Franco Nevada Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $83.74. About 317,511 shares traded. Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV) has risen 4.26% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical FNV News: 09/05/2018 – Franco-Nevada 1Q Rev $173.1M; 07/03/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA CORP QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.28; 07/03/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA SEES FY ROYALTY, STREAM PRODUCTION 460K-490K GEOS; 07/03/2018 – Franco-Nevada 4Q EPS 23c; 07/03/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA CORP – IN 2018, FRANCO-NEVADA EXPECTS REVENUE OF $50 MLN TO $60 MLN FROM ITS OIL & GAS ASSETS; 07/03/2018 – Franco-Nevada 4Q Net $43.5M; 07/03/2018 – Franco-Nevada 4Q Rev $167.2M; 29/05/2018 – FRANCO NEVADA FILES $2B MIXED SECURITES SHELF; 07/03/2018 – Franco-Nevada 4Q Adj EPS 28c; 07/03/2018 – Franco-Nevada Sees $50M-$60M Revenue From Oil, Gas Assets in 2018

Analysts await Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.30 earnings per share, up 3.45% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.29 per share. FNV’s profit will be $56.58M for 69.78 P/E if the $0.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual earnings per share reported by Franco-Nevada Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.29% negative EPS growth.