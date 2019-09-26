Cytosorbents (CTSO) Reaches $5.02 After 5.00% Down Move; PROTEON THERAPEUTICS (PRTO) Has 1.4 Sentiment

The stock of Cytosorbents Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSO) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 5.10% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $5.02. About 82,801 shares traded. Cytosorbents Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSO) has declined 40.00% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.00% the S&P500. Some Historical CTSO News: 17/05/2018 – CYTOSORBENTS CORP CTSO.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $11 FROM $9; 08/05/2018 – CYTOSORBENTS CORP – EXPECT SECOND QUARTER 2018 PRODUCT SALES TO EXCEED PRODUCT SALES REPORTED IN THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018; 14/05/2018 – CytoSorb® Adds Bilirubin and Myoglobin Reduction to European Union Approved Indications for Use; 04/05/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Lincoln Electric, Cytosorbents, Materion, Fortune Brands Home & Security, Washington Re; 23/03/2018 – CytoSorbents Access Event Set By LifeSci Advisors for Mar. 28; 09/04/2018 – CytoSorbents to Meet With European Investors at the H.C. Wainwright Annual Global Life Sciences Conference in Monte Carlo and in Meetings in Frankfurt, Geneva and Zurich; 08/03/2018 CytoSorbents Achieves Record Revenue and Product Sales Growth in 2017; 04/04/2018 – CYTOSORBENTS CORP – INTENDS TO USE PROCEEDS FROM LOAN TO PROVIDE WORKING CAPITAL TO FUND ONGOING OPS AND TO SUPPORT CLINICAL TRIALS; 08/05/2018 – CYTOSORBENTS CORP – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.10; 22/05/2018 – CytoSorbents Presenting at Conference TomorrowThe move comes after 5 months negative chart setup for the $162.16M company. It was reported on Sep, 26 by Barchart.com. We have $4.77 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:CTSO worth $8.11M less.

PROTEON THERAPEUTICS INC (PRTO) investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2019 Q2. It’s up 0.82, from 0.58 in 2019Q1. The ratio is positive, as 7 hedge funds started new and increased positions, while 5 sold and trimmed holdings in PROTEON THERAPEUTICS INC. The hedge funds in our database reported: 4.70 million shares, up from 4.48 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of hedge funds holding PROTEON THERAPEUTICS INC in top ten positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 2 Reduced: 3 Increased: 2 New Position: 5.

Analysts await Cytosorbents Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSO) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $-0.14 EPS, down 40.00% or $0.04 from last year’s $-0.1 per share. After $-0.11 actual EPS reported by Cytosorbents Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 27.27% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.29 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.36 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 7 investors sold Cytosorbents Corporation shares while 17 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 20 raised stakes. 7.96 million shares or 1.03% less from 8.04 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Barclays Public Limited Company invested 0% of its portfolio in Cytosorbents Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSO). Voya Invest Limited stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Cytosorbents Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSO). Comml Bank Of Ny Mellon has invested 0% in Cytosorbents Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSO). Raymond James And Associates holds 168,800 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Papp L Roy And Assocs owns 0.01% invested in Cytosorbents Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSO) for 13,000 shares. Moreover, Legal And General Grp Incorporated Public Limited has 0% invested in Cytosorbents Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSO). Deutsche Comml Bank Ag owns 23,936 shares. California State Teachers Retirement holds 0% or 46,733 shares in its portfolio. The Massachusetts-based Fmr Ltd Llc has invested 0% in Cytosorbents Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSO). Morgan Stanley owns 38,055 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Blackrock Inc invested in 0% or 2.01 million shares. Citigroup has 0% invested in Cytosorbents Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSO). Vanguard Gp accumulated 1.38 million shares. Geode Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 0% or 346,839 shares. Glenmede Na reported 0% of its portfolio in Cytosorbents Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSO).

Since August 16, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $31,395 activity. $31,395 worth of Cytosorbents Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSO) was bought by BLOCH KATHLEEN P. on Friday, August 16.

CytoSorbents Corporation, a critical care focused immunotherapy company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices with its platform blood purification technology incorporating a proprietary adsorbent, porous polymer technology. The company has market cap of $162.16 million. The Company’s principal product is CytoSorb device, an extracorporeal cytokine filter designed for the adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis; adjunctive therapy in other critical care applications; prevention and treatment of post-operative complications of cardiopulmonary bypass surgery; and prevention and treatment of organ dysfunction in brain-dead organ donors to increase the number and quality of viable organs harvested from donors. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also provides VetResQ device for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, pancreatitis, and other critical illnesses in animals.

The stock decreased 8.09% or $0.0247 during the last trading session, reaching $0.2808. About 395,435 shares traded. Proteon Therapeutics, Inc. (PRTO) has declined 83.18% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 83.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PRTO News: 09/05/2018 – Proteon Therapeutics 1Q Loss $6.08M; 14/03/2018 – PROTEON THERAPEUTICS INC – CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND AVAILABLE-FOR-SALE INVESTMENTS TOTALED $42.1 MLN AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017; 14/03/2018 – Proteon Therapeutics: Net Loss for 2017 $30.0M; 09/05/2018 – PROTEON THERAPEUTICS INC – ON TRACK FOR A POTENTIAL BLA FILING IN 2019; 08/05/2018 – PROTEON THERAPEUTICS INC – PARTNERS EXTEND EXISTING CONTRACT FOR MANUFACTURE OF VONAPANITASE TO 2029 AS ONGOING PHASE 3 TRIAL NEARS COMPLETION; 08/05/2018 – Proteon Therapeutics and Lonza Extend Manufacturing Agreement for Commercial Supply; 20/04/2018 – DJ Proteon Therapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PRTO); 08/05/2018 – PROTEON THERAPEUTICS – CONTRACT EXTENSION WITH LONZA PHARMA & BIOTECH FOR COMMERCIAL SUPPLY OF INVESTIGATIONAL VONAPANITASE’S API; 05/03/2018 Proteon Therapeutics Completes Enrollment in PATENCY-2, Phase 3 Clinical Trial of Investigational Vonapanitase; 09/05/2018 – PROTEON THERAPEUTICS INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.34

Abingworth Llp holds 0.33% of its portfolio in Proteon Therapeutics, Inc. for 2.02 million shares. Deer Vii & Co. Ltd. owns 315,101 shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Bank Of America Corp De has 0% invested in the company for 992 shares. The New York-based Blackrock Inc. has invested 0% in the stock. Citadel Advisors Llc, a Illinois-based fund reported 42,020 shares.

Proteon Therapeutics, Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pharmaceuticals to address the needs of patients with renal and vascular diseases. The company has market cap of $5.50 million. It develops vonapanitase, a recombinant human elastase, which is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with chronic kidney disease undergoing surgical creation of a radiocephalic fistula for hemodialysis; has completed a Phase I/II clinical trial in patients undergoing placement of an arteriovenous graft; and is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of symptomatic peripheral artery disease. It currently has negative earnings.

