Cytosorbents (CTSO) Position Raised by Avenir Corp; As Pg&E (PCG) Market Value Declined, King Street Capital Management LP Upped by $88.00 Million Its Stake

Avenir Corp increased its stake in Cytosorbents Corp (CTSO) by 66.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Avenir Corp bought 58,060 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.90% . The institutional investor held 145,300 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $960,000, up from 87,240 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Avenir Corp who had been investing in Cytosorbents Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $170.88M market cap company. The stock increased 1.54% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $5.29. About 71,543 shares traded. Cytosorbents Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSO) has declined 40.00% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.00% the S&P500. Some Historical CTSO News: 08/05/2018 – CYTOSORBENTS CORP – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.10; 04/04/2018 – CYTOSORBENTS CORP – INTENDS TO USE PROCEEDS FROM LOAN TO PROVIDE WORKING CAPITAL TO FUND ONGOING OPS AND TO SUPPORT CLINICAL TRIALS; 09/04/2018 – CytoSorbents Presenting at Conference Apr 9; 08/03/2018 CytoSorbents Achieves Record Revenue and Product Sales Growth in 2017; 23/03/2018 – CytoSorbents Access Event Set By LifeSci Advisors for Mar. 28; 28/03/2018 – CytoSorbents Reports on the Successful 5th International CytoSorb Users Meeting and 38th ISICEM Critical Care Conference; 14/05/2018 – CytoSorb® Adds Bilirubin and Myoglobin Reduction to European Union Approved Indications for Use; 21/05/2018 – CytoSorbents Presenting at Conference May 23; 17/05/2018 – CYTOSORBENTS CORP CTSO.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $11 FROM $9; 22/05/2018 – CytoSorbents Presenting at Conference Tomorrow

King Street Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Pg&E Corp (PCG) by 400% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. King Street Capital Management Lp bought 4.00 million shares as the company’s stock declined 16.45% . The hedge fund held 5.00M shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $114.60M, up from 1.00 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. King Street Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Pg&E Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.46% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $10.77. About 6.80 million shares traded. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.05% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 11/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/11/2018 05:39 PM; 03/05/2018 – PG&E CEO GEISHA WILLIAMS SPEAKS ON CALL; 03/04/2018 – PG&E Proposes Reforms to Support the State’s Clean Energy Future; 25/05/2018 – PG&E CORP PCG.N – RESPONSE TO RELEASE OF INFORMATION BY CAL FIRE REGARDING SOME OF OCTOBER 2017 NORTHERN CALIFORNIA WILDFIRES; 21/05/2018 – MOODY’S DOWNGRADES THE RATING ON CROCKETT COGENERATION’S SENIOR SECURED BONDS TO B1; OUTLOOK REVISED TO STABLE; 26/05/2018 – California Faults PG&E Lines for Four Smaller October Fires; 10/05/2018 – ForeFront Power to Develop First Community Solar Project for PG&E’s Regional Renewable Choice Program; 25/05/2018 – Cal Fire: In Lobo Fire, Investigation Finds Evidence That There Wasn’t Adequate Clearance Between PG&E Power Lines and Trees; 20/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Pacific Gas & Electric – 03/20/2018 01:57 PM; 25/05/2018 – PG&E Responds to CAL FIRE Announcement

Avenir Corp, which manages about $1.38B and $959.36M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Novavax Inc (NASDAQ:NVAX) by 207,400 shares to 11,300 shares, valued at $66,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schein Henry Inc (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 5,650 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 442,647 shares, and cut its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC).

