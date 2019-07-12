Cytosorbents (CTSO) Holder Skylands Capital Has Upped Its Position by $981,400; Mfs Multimarket Income Tr (MMT) Shareholder 1607 Capital Partners Lowered Holding by $1.27 Million as Market Value Were Volatile

1607 Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Mfs Multimarket Income Tr (MMT) by 20.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 1607 Capital Partners Llc sold 254,499 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 1.00M shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.70 million, down from 1.26 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. 1607 Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Mfs Multimarket Income Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $375.57M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $5.8. About 181,477 shares traded or 31.53% up from the average. MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT) has risen 5.04% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.61% the S&P500.

Skylands Capital Llc increased its stake in Cytosorbents Corp (CTSO) by 28.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Skylands Capital Llc bought 140,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.34% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 636,050 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.82M, up from 495,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Skylands Capital Llc who had been investing in Cytosorbents Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $214.46M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.89% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $6.65. About 82,564 shares traded. Cytosorbents Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSO) has declined 18.33% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.76% the S&P500. Some Historical CTSO News: 17/05/2018 – CYTOSORBENTS CORP CTSO.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $11 FROM $9; 20/04/2018 – DJ CytoSorbents Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CTSO); 04/04/2018 – CYTOSORBENTS CORP – INTENDS TO USE PROCEEDS FROM LOAN TO PROVIDE WORKING CAPITAL TO FUND ONGOING OPS AND TO SUPPORT CLINICAL TRIALS; 23/03/2018 – CytoSorbents Access Event Set By LifeSci Advisors for Mar. 28; 28/03/2018 – CytoSorbents at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By LifeSci Advisors; 14/05/2018 – CytoSorb® Adds Bilirubin and Myoglobin Reduction to European Union Approved Indications for Use; 08/03/2018 – CYTOSORBENTS CORP CTSO.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $9 FROM $7; 21/05/2018 – CytoSorbents Presenting at Conference May 23; 22/05/2018 – CytoSorbents Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 09/04/2018 – CytoSorbents to Meet With European Investors at the H.C. Wainwright Annual Global Life Sciences Conference in Monte Carlo and in Meetings in Frankfurt, Geneva and Zurich

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.36 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.18, from 1.54 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 9 investors sold CTSO shares while 16 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 22 raised stakes. 8.04 million shares or 0.87% less from 8.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Crow Point Ptnrs Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0.07% in Cytosorbents Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSO). Salem Counselors accumulated 13,000 shares. Granahan Ma reported 325,652 shares stake. Menta Ltd Co has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Cytosorbents Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSO). Cwm Lc holds 362 shares. Bankshares Of America Corp De invested in 0% or 68,848 shares. Creative Planning owns 0% invested in Cytosorbents Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSO) for 34,390 shares. Metropolitan Life Ny holds 0.03% in Cytosorbents Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSO) or 15,284 shares. 31,600 were accumulated by State Common Retirement Fund. Citigroup Incorporated accumulated 0% or 8,046 shares. Mycio Wealth Prns Ltd, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 12,894 shares. Georgia-based Advisory Svcs Network Limited Co has invested 0% in Cytosorbents Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSO). Gru Inc One Trading Lp has 0% invested in Cytosorbents Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSO) for 92 shares. Avenir Corp owns 87,240 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Susquehanna Int Gp Limited Liability Partnership owns 10,587 shares.

Skylands Capital Llc, which manages about $986.41M and $723.04M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Scotts Miracle Gro Co (NYSE:SMG) by 11,200 shares to 25,900 shares, valued at $2.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Casella Waste Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CWST) by 20,775 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 204,625 shares, and cut its stake in Transdigm Group Inc (NYSE:TDG).

1607 Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $2.83 billion and $1.82B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nuveen Select Mat Mun Fd (NIM) by 193,745 shares to 472,382 shares, valued at $4.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Blackrock Enhanced Eqt Div T (BDJ) by 373,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.63M shares, and has risen its stake in Pgim Global High Yield Fd In.

