Cytosorbents (CTSO) Holder Granahan Investment Management Has Increased Its Holding by $332,374; Sio Capital Management Lifted Position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals (ALXN)

Granahan Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Cytosorbents Corporation (CTSO) by 17.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Granahan Investment Management Inc bought 47,482 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.90% . The hedge fund held 325,652 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.47 million, up from 278,170 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Cytosorbents Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $139.87M market cap company. The stock decreased 6.68% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $4.33. About 140,880 shares traded. Cytosorbents Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSO) has declined 40.00% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.00% the S&P500. Some Historical CTSO News: 23/03/2018 – CytoSorbents Access Event Set By LifeSci Advisors for Mar. 28; 08/03/2018 – CYTOSORBENTS CORP CTSO.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $9 FROM $7; 08/03/2018 – Cytosorbents 2017 Loss/Shr 32c; 08/05/2018 – CYTOSORBENTS CORP – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.10; 08/05/2018 – CYTOSORBENTS CORP – EXPECT SECOND QUARTER 2018 PRODUCT SALES TO EXCEED PRODUCT SALES REPORTED IN THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018; 08/03/2018 CytoSorbents Achieves Record Revenue and Product Sales Growth in 2017; 21/05/2018 – CytoSorbents Presenting at Conference May 23; 14/05/2018 – CytoSorb® Adds Bilirubin and Myoglobin Reduction to European Union Approved Indications for Use; 28/03/2018 – CytoSorbents Reports on the Successful 5th International CytoSorb Users Meeting and 38th ISICEM Critical Care Conference; 04/05/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Lincoln Electric, Cytosorbents, Materion, Fortune Brands Home & Security, Washington Re

Sio Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALXN) by 108.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sio Capital Management Llc bought 18,421 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.54% . The institutional investor held 35,421 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.79 million, up from 17,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sio Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $24.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.34% or $1.5 during the last trading session, reaching $110.16. About 1.58 million shares traded. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) has declined 13.85% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.85% the S&P500. Some Historical ALXN News: 25/05/2018 – Alexion Offer for Wilson Therapeutics Accepted; 26/04/2018 – ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS INC – SEES 2018 SHR $1.35 TO $1.75; 26/04/2018 – Alexion Pharmaceuticals Sees FY Rev $3.925B-$3.985B; 27/04/2018 – Alexion preps an FDA pitch on Soliris successor while signaling more deals ahead for rare disease drugs $ALXN; 26/04/2018 – Alexion Pharmaceuticals 1Q Net $249.1M; 26/04/2018 – ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS INC ALXN.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $6.86, REV VIEW $3.98 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS INC SEES 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $6.75 TO $6.90; 20/04/2018 – ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS INC – CONTINUES TO HAVE PATENT APPLICATIONS PENDING IN BRAZIL THAT WOULD PROVIDE ADDITIONAL PROTECTION TO SOLIRIS; 11/04/2018 – Alexion Will Acquire Wilson Through a Tender OfferWhereby Alexion, Through Subsidiary, Has Offered SEK232 in Cash for Each Outstanding Share of Wilson; 11/04/2018 – Alexion takes its first step in beefing up the pipeline, adding a rare disease drug in $855M cash buyout $ALXN

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.36 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.18, from 1.54 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 9 investors sold CTSO shares while 16 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 22 raised stakes. 8.04 million shares or 0.87% less from 8.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cwm Ltd holds 0% or 362 shares in its portfolio. Gsa Cap Prtn Llp invested 0.01% in Cytosorbents Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSO). Citigroup holds 0% or 8,046 shares. Raymond James Assoc stated it has 168,800 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Royal Natl Bank Of Canada accumulated 4,600 shares. 38,800 are owned by Renaissance Ltd Llc. Blackrock reported 0% stake. 78 are owned by Aviance Mngmt Ltd Liability Com. 13,925 were accumulated by Goldman Sachs Grp Incorporated. Tower Research Ltd Llc (Trc) stated it has 5,444 shares. Salem Inv Counselors has 0.02% invested in Cytosorbents Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSO) for 13,000 shares. 98,228 are owned by Millennium Mgmt Limited Liability. Barclays Public Ltd Co holds 21,005 shares. Ameritas Inv Partners holds 0% or 2,668 shares. Wells Fargo Com Mn accumulated 60,096 shares.

Granahan Investment Management Inc, which manages about $3.81 billion and $1.86 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) by 38,051 shares to 34,074 shares, valued at $4.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Techtarget Inc (NASDAQ:TTGT) by 340,603 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 376,306 shares, and cut its stake in Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold ALXN shares while 137 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 193 raised stakes. 207.90 million shares or 0.54% more from 206.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ls Investment Lc has invested 0.06% in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN). Aviva Public Ltd reported 146,126 shares. Aqr Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Com reported 0.23% stake. Granite Investment Partners stated it has 64,506 shares or 0.49% of all its holdings. Ingalls Snyder Ltd Llc holds 26,693 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) for 8,365 shares. California-based Aperio Grp Inc Ltd Co has invested 0.04% in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN). Rathbone Brothers Public Ltd Liability Co holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) for 2,660 shares. Ajo LP has 1,785 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Bank Of Montreal Can reported 308,986 shares. The Georgia-based Signaturefd Limited Liability has invested 0.01% in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN). Mason Street Advsrs Limited Liability Co holds 0.09% or 31,881 shares. Moreover, Ameriprise Financial has 0.43% invested in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN). Blackrock has 0.1% invested in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN). Nuwave Management Ltd Liability has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN).

