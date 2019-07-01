Cytosorbents (CTSO) EPS Estimated At $-0.16; Prospector Partners Trimmed By $5.25 Million Its Ebay (Call) (EBAY) Position

Prospector Partners Llc decreased Ebay Inc (Call) (EBAY) stake by 89.87% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Prospector Partners Llc sold 142,000 shares as Ebay Inc (Call) (EBAY)’s stock rose 2.15%. The Prospector Partners Llc holds 16,000 shares with $594,000 value, down from 158,000 last quarter. Ebay Inc (Call) now has $34.61 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $39.71. About 1.60M shares traded. eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) has declined 3.52% since July 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.95% the S&P500. Some Historical EBAY News: 25/04/2018 – EBay: StubHub Drove Rev of $232 M, Up 9% on Both an As-Reported Basis and FX-Neutral Basis; 25/04/2018 – eBay 1Q Adj EPS 53c; 25/04/2018 – eBay Sees FY Rev $10.9B-$11.1B; 27/03/2018 – Pizza Hut® To Auction Off “Final Four” Pairs Of Pie Tops Il On eBay Charity; 09/05/2018 – EBAY – TO RELAUNCH EBAY INDIA FOCUSING INITIALLY ON CROSS-BORDER TRADE OPPORTUNITY; 15/05/2018 – SOROS FUND MANAGEMENT LLC DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN SOUTHWEST AIRLINES – SEC FILING; 17/05/2018 – EBay Launches Interests — a New Feature That Tailors Shopping Experience Based on a Person’s Passions, Hobbies, and Style; 13/04/2018 – Recode: Walmart is in advanced talks to acquire Amazon’s India rival Flipkart – but it may have to strike a deal with eBay; 20/03/2018 – EBay Says Marketplaces Face `Serious Threat’ From EU Tax Changes; 30/05/2018 – eBay Inc. (EBAY) CEO Devin Wenig Hosts Shareholder Meeting 2018 Conference (Transcript)

Analysts expect Cytosorbents Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSO) to report $-0.16 EPS on August, 1.They anticipate $0.03 EPS change or 15.79% from last quarter’s $-0.19 EPS. After having $-0.15 EPS previously, Cytosorbents Corporation’s analysts see 6.67% EPS growth. The stock increased 4.24% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $6.89. About 30,697 shares traded. Cytosorbents Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSO) has declined 18.33% since July 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.76% the S&P500. Some Historical CTSO News: 08/03/2018 – CYTOSORBENTS CORP CTSO.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $9 FROM $7; 28/03/2018 – CytoSorbents at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By LifeSci Advisors; 09/04/2018 – CytoSorbents Presenting at Conference Apr 9; 17/05/2018 – CYTOSORBENTS CORP CTSO.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $11 FROM $9; 04/04/2018 – CYTOSORBENTS CORP – INTENDS TO USE PROCEEDS FROM LOAN TO PROVIDE WORKING CAPITAL TO FUND ONGOING OPS AND TO SUPPORT CLINICAL TRIALS; 20/04/2018 – DJ CytoSorbents Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CTSO); 21/05/2018 – CytoSorbents Presenting at Conference May 23; 08/05/2018 – CYTOSORBENTS CORP – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.10; 14/05/2018 – CytoSorb® Adds Bilirubin and Myoglobin Reduction to European Union Approved Indications for Use; 23/03/2018 – CytoSorbents Access Event Set By LifeSci Advisors for Mar. 28

Since January 2, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $349,347 activity. Shares for $349,347 were sold by Doerger Brian J. on Friday, February 1. Shares for $501,766 were bought by SWAN ROBERT HOLMES on Wednesday, January 2.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.47, from 0.65 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold EBAY shares while 230 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 189 raised stakes. 711.61 million shares or 3.89% less from 740.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ghp Inv Advsrs holds 0.11% of its portfolio in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) for 22,833 shares. Ubs Oconnor Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 400,000 shares. Voya Inv Mngmt Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.03% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). National Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can invested in 964,354 shares. Horizon Investments Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 5,387 shares in its portfolio. Shelton Capital Management has invested 0.37% of its portfolio in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). 9.52 million are owned by Goldman Sachs Group Incorporated Inc. Aimz Inv Advsr Limited Liability Company invested in 10,139 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers has 0.45% invested in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) for 391,221 shares. Piedmont Incorporated holds 0.13% or 84,903 shares. Endurance Wealth Management owns 0% invested in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) for 465 shares. Tudor Corporation Et Al reported 0.1% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Moreover, Columbia Asset Management has 0.31% invested in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) for 31,157 shares. Moreover, Employees Retirement Of Texas has 0.02% invested in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) for 41,000 shares. Montag A Associates Inc stated it has 6,000 shares.

Among 10 analysts covering eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. eBay had 15 analyst reports since January 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, April 24 by UBS. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Wednesday, April 24. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, February 19 by Robert W. Baird. The rating was downgraded by Goldman Sachs to “Neutral” on Friday, January 4. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus on Wednesday, April 24 with “Hold”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, March 4 by DA Davidson. The stock of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) earned “Outperform” rating by Robert W. Baird on Wednesday, April 24. The stock of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, April 24 by BMO Capital Markets. On Wednesday, April 24 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight”. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank on Wednesday, April 24 with “Buy”.

Analysts await eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) to report earnings on July, 17. They expect $0.49 earnings per share, up 25.64% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.39 per share. EBAY’s profit will be $427.04M for 20.26 P/E if the $0.49 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.55 actual earnings per share reported by eBay Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.91% negative EPS growth.

Prospector Partners Llc increased Mercury Genl Corp New (NYSE:MCY) stake by 21,900 shares to 231,300 valued at $11.58M in 2019Q1. It also upped Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) stake by 17,000 shares and now owns 100,300 shares. Renaissancere Holdings Ltd (NYSE:RNR) was raised too.

CytoSorbents Corporation, a critical care focused immunotherapy company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices with its platform blood purification technology incorporating a proprietary adsorbent, porous polymer technology. The company has market cap of $222.20 million. The Company’s principal product is CytoSorb device, an extracorporeal cytokine filter designed for the adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis; adjunctive therapy in other critical care applications; prevention and treatment of post-operative complications of cardiopulmonary bypass surgery; and prevention and treatment of organ dysfunction in brain-dead organ donors to increase the number and quality of viable organs harvested from donors. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also provides VetResQ device for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, pancreatitis, and other critical illnesses in animals.