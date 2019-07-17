Cytosorbents (CTSO) Analysts See $-0.16 EPS; Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP) Had 1 Bullish Analysts

Analysts expect Cytosorbents Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSO) to report $-0.16 EPS on August, 1.They anticipate $0.03 EPS change or 15.79% from last quarter’s $-0.19 EPS. After having $-0.15 EPS previously, Cytosorbents Corporation’s analysts see 6.67% EPS growth. It closed at $7.19 lastly. It is down 18.33% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.76% the S&P500. Some Historical CTSO News: 20/04/2018 – DJ CytoSorbents Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CTSO); 09/04/2018 – CytoSorbents to Meet With European Investors at the H.C. Wainwright Annual Global Life Sciences Conference in Monte Carlo and in Meetings in Frankfurt, Geneva and Zurich; 08/03/2018 – CYTOSORBENTS CORP CTSO.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $9 FROM $7; 04/05/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Lincoln Electric, Cytosorbents, Materion, Fortune Brands Home & Security, Washington Re; 28/03/2018 – CytoSorbents Reports on the Successful 5th International CytoSorb Users Meeting and 38th ISICEM Critical Care Conference; 21/05/2018 – CytoSorbents Presenting at Conference May 23; 28/03/2018 – CytoSorbents at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By LifeSci Advisors; 09/04/2018 – CytoSorbents Presenting at Conference Apr 9; 08/05/2018 – CYTOSORBENTS CORP – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.10; 14/05/2018 – CytoSorb® Adds Bilirubin and Myoglobin Reduction to European Union Approved Indications for Use

Among 5 analysts covering Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Saputo Inc. had 5 analyst reports since February 24, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. IBC maintained Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP) rating on Sunday, February 24. IBC has “Hold” rating and $47 target. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Sunday, February 24 by BMO Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by National Bank Canada with “Hold” on Monday, February 25. The stock of Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP) has “Hold” rating given on Monday, February 25 by GMP Securities. The stock of Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, February 25 by Desjardins Securities. See Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP) latest ratings:

Saputo Inc. produces, markets, and distributes various dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, and Australia. The company has market cap of $15.33 billion. It offers a range of cheese products, such as mozzarella, American-style, specialty cheeses, cheddar, fine cheeses, and other cheeses; butter; and dairy and non-dairy extended shelf-life products, including cream and creamers, ice cream mixes, whipping creams, aerosol whipped toppings, iced coffee, and value-added milks, as well as cultured products, such as sour cream and cottage cheese. It has a 20.35 P/E ratio. The firm also provides dairy ingredients, including whey powder, whey protein concentrates, and dairy ingredient blends; and fluid milk, cream, yogurt, sour creams, cottage cheese, and ice cream mixes, as well as other dairy and non-dairy products, such as flavored creams, dips, and flavored coffee whiteners.

Among 3 analysts covering Cytosorbents Corp (NASDAQ:CTSO), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Cytosorbents Corp had 4 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Friday, March 8 by H.C. Wainwright. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 5 by FBR Capital. On Friday, March 8 the stock rating was maintained by Maxim Group with “Buy”.

CytoSorbents Corporation, a critical care focused immunotherapy company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices with its platform blood purification technology incorporating a proprietary adsorbent, porous polymer technology. The company has market cap of $231.87 million. The Company’s principal product is CytoSorb device, an extracorporeal cytokine filter designed for the adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis; adjunctive therapy in other critical care applications; prevention and treatment of post-operative complications of cardiopulmonary bypass surgery; and prevention and treatment of organ dysfunction in brain-dead organ donors to increase the number and quality of viable organs harvested from donors. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also provides VetResQ device for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, pancreatitis, and other critical illnesses in animals.