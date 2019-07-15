Cytosorbents Corporation (CTSO)’s Financial Results Comparing With OpGen Inc. (NASDAQ:OPGN)

Cytosorbents Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSO) and OpGen Inc. (NASDAQ:OPGN), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Medical Laboratories & Research. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cytosorbents Corporation 7 10.03 N/A -0.56 0.00 OpGen Inc. 1 2.01 N/A -2.32 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Cytosorbents Corporation and OpGen Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Cytosorbents Corporation and OpGen Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cytosorbents Corporation 0.00% -81.9% -45.9% OpGen Inc. 0.00% -232.1% -119.1%

Risk & Volatility

Cytosorbents Corporation has a beta of 1.52 and its 52.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, OpGen Inc. has a 0.91 beta which is 9.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Cytosorbents Corporation’s Current Ratio is 4.3 while its Quick Ratio is 4.2. On the competitive side is, OpGen Inc. which has a 1.3 Current Ratio and a 1.2 Quick Ratio. Cytosorbents Corporation is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to OpGen Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Cytosorbents Corporation and OpGen Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cytosorbents Corporation 0 0 3 3.00 OpGen Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Cytosorbents Corporation’s upside potential is 118.93% at a $15.5 consensus target price. Competitively OpGen Inc. has a consensus target price of $6, with potential upside of 1,584.45%. The information presented earlier suggests that OpGen Inc. looks more robust than Cytosorbents Corporation as far as analyst view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Cytosorbents Corporation and OpGen Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 27.2% and 11.4% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 3.4% of Cytosorbents Corporation’s shares. Comparatively, 0.2% are OpGen Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cytosorbents Corporation -2.97% -2.42% -16.34% -30.36% -18.33% -15.1% OpGen Inc. -19.61% -28.04% -70.5% -69.17% -76.7% -68.46%

For the past year Cytosorbents Corporation’s stock price has smaller decline than OpGen Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Cytosorbents Corporation beats OpGen Inc.

CytoSorbents Corporation, a critical care focused immunotherapy company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices with its platform blood purification technology incorporating a proprietary adsorbent, porous polymer technology. Its principal product is CytoSorb device, an extracorporeal cytokine filter designed for the adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis; adjunctive therapy in other critical care applications; prevention and treatment of post-operative complications of cardiopulmonary bypass surgery; and prevention and treatment of organ dysfunction in brain-dead organ donors to increase the number and quality of viable organs harvested from donors. The company also provides VetResQ device for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, pancreatitis, and other critical illnesses in animals. In addition, it is developing CytoSorb-XL device for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis and other critical illnesses; HemoDefend blood purification technology platform to reduce contaminants in the blood supply that can cause transfusion reactions or disease when administering blood and blood products to patients; and ContrastSorb for the removal of IV contrast in blood administered during CT imaging, an angiogram, or during a vascular interventional radiology procedure to reduce the risk of contrast-induced nephropathy. Further, the company is developing BetaSorb device for the prevention and treatment of health complications caused by the accumulation of metabolic toxins in patients with chronic renal failure; and DrugSorb, an extracorporeal hemoperfusion cartridge designed to remove toxic chemicals from the blood. It has collaboration with Aferetica srl to develop PerLife ex-vivo organ perfusion system. The company was formerly known as MedaSorb Technologies Corporation and changed its name to CytoSorbents Corporation in May 2010. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Monmouth Junction, New Jersey.

OpGen, Inc., a precision medicine company, engages in developing molecular information products and services to combat infectious diseases in the healthcare industry worldwide. The company utilizes molecular diagnostics and bioinformatics to help combat infectious diseases. It also helps clinicians with information about life threatening infections, enhance patient outcomes, and decrease the spread of infections caused by multidrug-resistant microorganisms. The companyÂ’s products include QuickFISH and PNA FISH products, which are FDA-cleared and CE-marked in vitro diagnostic tests designed to identify antimicrobial resistant pathogens, as well as XpressFISH diagnostic test products for the identification of various infectious pathogens. It also provides Acuitas MDRO Gene Test, Acuitas CR Elite Test, and Acuitas Resistome Test that are CLIA lab-based tests, which provide a profile of MDRO resistant genes for surveillance and response to outbreaks. In addition, the company offers Acuitas Lighthouse bioinformatics systems, which are cloud-based HIPAA compliant bioinformatics offerings that combine clinical lab test results with patient and hospital information, and provide analytics to enable manage MDROs in the hospital and patient care environment. Further, it engages in the development of Acuitas Rapid Test designed to detect the primary resistome profiles of gram negative organisms. OpGen, Inc. has a strategic collaboration with Hitachi High-Technologies Corporation to commercialize its genome mapping technology for mapping, assembly, and analysis of human DNA. The company was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland.