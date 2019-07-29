Cytosorbents Corporation (CTSO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

This is therefore a contrasting of the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in Cytosorbents Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSO) and Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH). The two are both Medical Laboratories & Research companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cytosorbents Corporation 7 9.91 N/A -0.56 0.00 Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings 157 1.46 N/A 9.09 18.19

In table 1 we can see Cytosorbents Corporation and Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cytosorbents Corporation 0.00% -81.9% -45.9% Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings 0.00% 12.6% 5.4%

Risk and Volatility

Cytosorbents Corporation’s current beta is 1.52 and it happens to be 52.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings’s 1.12 beta is the reason why it is 12.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Cytosorbents Corporation is 4.2 while its Current Ratio is 4.3. Meanwhile, Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings has a Current Ratio of 1.1 while its Quick Ratio is 1. Cytosorbents Corporation is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Cytosorbents Corporation and Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cytosorbents Corporation 0 0 3 3.00 Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings 0 2 6 2.75

Cytosorbents Corporation’s upside potential currently stands at 121.43% and an $15.5 average target price. Competitively the average target price of Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings is $181.88, which is potential 8.71% upside. The data from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Cytosorbents Corporation seems more appealing than Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 27.2% of Cytosorbents Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 94.3% of Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings are owned by institutional investors. 3.4% are Cytosorbents Corporation’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.5% of Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cytosorbents Corporation -2.97% -2.42% -16.34% -30.36% -18.33% -15.1% Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings 1.14% 3.95% 12.34% -2.82% -6.65% 30.86%

For the past year Cytosorbents Corporation has -15.1% weaker performance while Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings has 30.86% stronger performance.

Summary

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings beats on 6 of the 10 factors Cytosorbents Corporation.

CytoSorbents Corporation, a critical care focused immunotherapy company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices with its platform blood purification technology incorporating a proprietary adsorbent, porous polymer technology. Its principal product is CytoSorb device, an extracorporeal cytokine filter designed for the adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis; adjunctive therapy in other critical care applications; prevention and treatment of post-operative complications of cardiopulmonary bypass surgery; and prevention and treatment of organ dysfunction in brain-dead organ donors to increase the number and quality of viable organs harvested from donors. The company also provides VetResQ device for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, pancreatitis, and other critical illnesses in animals. In addition, it is developing CytoSorb-XL device for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis and other critical illnesses; HemoDefend blood purification technology platform to reduce contaminants in the blood supply that can cause transfusion reactions or disease when administering blood and blood products to patients; and ContrastSorb for the removal of IV contrast in blood administered during CT imaging, an angiogram, or during a vascular interventional radiology procedure to reduce the risk of contrast-induced nephropathy. Further, the company is developing BetaSorb device for the prevention and treatment of health complications caused by the accumulation of metabolic toxins in patients with chronic renal failure; and DrugSorb, an extracorporeal hemoperfusion cartridge designed to remove toxic chemicals from the blood. It has collaboration with Aferetica srl to develop PerLife ex-vivo organ perfusion system. The company was formerly known as MedaSorb Technologies Corporation and changed its name to CytoSorbents Corporation in May 2010. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Monmouth Junction, New Jersey.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates through two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics and Covance Drug Development. The company offers a range of clinical laboratory tests and procedures, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C, PSA, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, HCV tests, vitamin D, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests that are used by hospitals, physicians and other healthcare providers and commercial clients to assist in the diagnosis, monitoring and treatment of diseases and medical conditions through the examination of substances in blood, tissues, and other specimens. It also provides specialty testing services in the areas of women's health, allergy, diagnostic genetics, cardiovascular disease, infectious disease, endocrinology, oncology, coagulation, pharmacogenetics, toxicology, and pain management; and esoteric testing, cancer diagnostics, and other complex procedures. In addition, the company provides drug development solutions, as well as laboratory testing services. Further, it provides its testing services through a sales force to the managed care organizations, biopharmaceutical companies, governmental agencies, physicians and other healthcare providers, hospitals and health systems, employers, patients and consumers, contract research organizations, food and nutritional companies, and independent clinical laboratories. The company has collaboration with university, hospital and academic institutions, such as Duke University, Johns Hopkins University, Boston University, Columbia University, The Mount Sinai Hospital, the University of Tennessee, and Yale University to license and commercialize new diagnostic tests. Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Burlington, North Carolina.