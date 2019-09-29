Cytosorbents Corporation (CTSO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC)

Cytosorbents Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSO) and Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Medical Laboratories & Research. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cytosorbents Corporation 5 0.00 26.48M -0.61 0.00 Celcuity Inc. 18 0.00 5.43M -0.73 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Cytosorbents Corporation and Celcuity Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cytosorbents Corporation 531,726,907.63% -103.9% -56.9% Celcuity Inc. 30,539,932.51% -28.1% -27.2%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Cytosorbents Corporation are 3.7 and 3.5. Competitively, Celcuity Inc. has 26.9 and 26.9 for Current and Quick Ratio. Celcuity Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Cytosorbents Corporation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 26.2% of Cytosorbents Corporation shares and 22.2% of Celcuity Inc. shares. About 3.5% of Cytosorbents Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, Celcuity Inc. has 1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cytosorbents Corporation -3.31% 2.93% -2.9% -5.01% -40% -13.12% Celcuity Inc. 3.93% 0.04% 6.16% 2.75% -5.68% -5.13%

For the past year Cytosorbents Corporation was more bearish than Celcuity Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Celcuity Inc. beats Cytosorbents Corporation.

CytoSorbents Corporation, a critical care focused immunotherapy company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices with its platform blood purification technology incorporating a proprietary adsorbent, porous polymer technology. Its principal product is CytoSorb device, an extracorporeal cytokine filter designed for the adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis; adjunctive therapy in other critical care applications; prevention and treatment of post-operative complications of cardiopulmonary bypass surgery; and prevention and treatment of organ dysfunction in brain-dead organ donors to increase the number and quality of viable organs harvested from donors. The company also provides VetResQ device for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, pancreatitis, and other critical illnesses in animals. In addition, it is developing CytoSorb-XL device for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis and other critical illnesses; HemoDefend blood purification technology platform to reduce contaminants in the blood supply that can cause transfusion reactions or disease when administering blood and blood products to patients; and ContrastSorb for the removal of IV contrast in blood administered during CT imaging, an angiogram, or during a vascular interventional radiology procedure to reduce the risk of contrast-induced nephropathy. Further, the company is developing BetaSorb device for the prevention and treatment of health complications caused by the accumulation of metabolic toxins in patients with chronic renal failure; and DrugSorb, an extracorporeal hemoperfusion cartridge designed to remove toxic chemicals from the blood. It has collaboration with Aferetica srl to develop PerLife ex-vivo organ perfusion system. The company was formerly known as MedaSorb Technologies Corporation and changed its name to CytoSorbents Corporation in May 2010. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Monmouth Junction, New Jersey.

Celcuity Inc., a cellular analysis company, discovers cancer sub-types and commercializes diagnostic tests to enhance the response rates of cancer patients treated with targeted therapies in the United States. It develops CELx tests to diagnose breast, lung, colon, ovarian, kidney, bladder, and hematological cancers. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.