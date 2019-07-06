Cytosorbents Corporation (CTSO) and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Comparison side by side

As Medical Laboratories & Research companies, Cytosorbents Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSO) and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cytosorbents Corporation 7 9.81 N/A -0.56 0.00 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. 259 4.88 N/A 7.83 33.58

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Cytosorbents Corporation and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cytosorbents Corporation 0.00% -81.9% -45.9% Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. 0.00% 11.7% 5.7%

Risk and Volatility

Cytosorbents Corporation has a 1.52 beta, while its volatility is 52.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.’s beta is 1.13 which is 13.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Cytosorbents Corporation are 4.3 and 4.2 respectively. Its competitor Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.7 and its Quick Ratio is 1.2. Cytosorbents Corporation can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Cytosorbents Corporation and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cytosorbents Corporation 0 0 3 3.00 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. 0 0 6 3.00

The consensus price target of Cytosorbents Corporation is $15.5, with potential upside of 123.67%. Competitively the consensus price target of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. is $304.67, which is potential 1.34% upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Cytosorbents Corporation looks more robust than Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 27.2% of Cytosorbents Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 90.6% of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 3.4% are Cytosorbents Corporation’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has 0.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cytosorbents Corporation -2.97% -2.42% -16.34% -30.36% -18.33% -15.1% Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. -2.76% -5.23% 6.33% 8.05% 20.99% 17.54%

For the past year Cytosorbents Corporation had bearish trend while Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. beats Cytosorbents Corporation.

CytoSorbents Corporation, a critical care focused immunotherapy company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices with its platform blood purification technology incorporating a proprietary adsorbent, porous polymer technology. Its principal product is CytoSorb device, an extracorporeal cytokine filter designed for the adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis; adjunctive therapy in other critical care applications; prevention and treatment of post-operative complications of cardiopulmonary bypass surgery; and prevention and treatment of organ dysfunction in brain-dead organ donors to increase the number and quality of viable organs harvested from donors. The company also provides VetResQ device for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, pancreatitis, and other critical illnesses in animals. In addition, it is developing CytoSorb-XL device for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis and other critical illnesses; HemoDefend blood purification technology platform to reduce contaminants in the blood supply that can cause transfusion reactions or disease when administering blood and blood products to patients; and ContrastSorb for the removal of IV contrast in blood administered during CT imaging, an angiogram, or during a vascular interventional radiology procedure to reduce the risk of contrast-induced nephropathy. Further, the company is developing BetaSorb device for the prevention and treatment of health complications caused by the accumulation of metabolic toxins in patients with chronic renal failure; and DrugSorb, an extracorporeal hemoperfusion cartridge designed to remove toxic chemicals from the blood. It has collaboration with Aferetica srl to develop PerLife ex-vivo organ perfusion system. The company was formerly known as MedaSorb Technologies Corporation and changed its name to CytoSorbents Corporation in May 2010. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Monmouth Junction, New Jersey.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. provides analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, manufacturing, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics under Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide. Its Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of new drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets. Its Analytical Instruments segment offers instruments, consumables, software, and services for use in laboratory, on production line, and in field for pharmaceutical, biotechnology, academic, government, environmental, and other research and industrial markets, as well as clinical laboratories. Its Specialty Diagnostics segment offers liquid, ready-to-use, and lyophilized immunodiagnostic reagent kits, as well as calibrators, controls, and calibration verification fluids; blood-test systems to support clinical diagnosis and monitoring of allergy, asthma, and autoimmune diseases; dehydrated and prepared culture media, collection and transport systems, instrumentation, and consumables; products for cancer diagnosis and medical research in histology, cytology, and hematology; and human leukocyte antigen typing and testing for organ transplant market. This segment serves healthcare, clinical, pharmaceutical, industrial, and food safety laboratories. Its Laboratory Products and Services segment offers controlled temperature technology products; sample preparation and preservation equipment; centrifugation products and biological safety cabinets; water analysis instruments and laboratory equipment; laboratory consumables; chemicals; and research and safety market channel, and biopharma services. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.