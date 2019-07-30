Cytosorbents Corporation (CTSO) and Neuronetics Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) Contrasting side by side

Cytosorbents Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSO) and Neuronetics Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) compete against each other in the Medical Laboratories & Research sector. We will contrast them and contrast their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cytosorbents Corporation 7 9.91 N/A -0.56 0.00 Neuronetics Inc. 15 3.75 N/A -1.51 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cytosorbents Corporation 0.00% -81.9% -45.9% Neuronetics Inc. 0.00% 0% -27.7%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Cytosorbents Corporation are 4.3 and 4.2 respectively. Its competitor Neuronetics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 8.9 and its Quick Ratio is 8.7. Neuronetics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Cytosorbents Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Cytosorbents Corporation and Neuronetics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cytosorbents Corporation 0 0 3 3.00 Neuronetics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus price target of Cytosorbents Corporation is $15.5, with potential upside of 121.43%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 27.2% of Cytosorbents Corporation shares and 79.5% of Neuronetics Inc. shares. Cytosorbents Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 3.4%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.7% of Neuronetics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cytosorbents Corporation -2.97% -2.42% -16.34% -30.36% -18.33% -15.1% Neuronetics Inc. -7.65% -8.39% -14.27% -39.56% 0% -22.69%

For the past year Cytosorbents Corporation was less bearish than Neuronetics Inc.

CytoSorbents Corporation, a critical care focused immunotherapy company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices with its platform blood purification technology incorporating a proprietary adsorbent, porous polymer technology. Its principal product is CytoSorb device, an extracorporeal cytokine filter designed for the adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis; adjunctive therapy in other critical care applications; prevention and treatment of post-operative complications of cardiopulmonary bypass surgery; and prevention and treatment of organ dysfunction in brain-dead organ donors to increase the number and quality of viable organs harvested from donors. The company also provides VetResQ device for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, pancreatitis, and other critical illnesses in animals. In addition, it is developing CytoSorb-XL device for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis and other critical illnesses; HemoDefend blood purification technology platform to reduce contaminants in the blood supply that can cause transfusion reactions or disease when administering blood and blood products to patients; and ContrastSorb for the removal of IV contrast in blood administered during CT imaging, an angiogram, or during a vascular interventional radiology procedure to reduce the risk of contrast-induced nephropathy. Further, the company is developing BetaSorb device for the prevention and treatment of health complications caused by the accumulation of metabolic toxins in patients with chronic renal failure; and DrugSorb, an extracorporeal hemoperfusion cartridge designed to remove toxic chemicals from the blood. It has collaboration with Aferetica srl to develop PerLife ex-vivo organ perfusion system. The company was formerly known as MedaSorb Technologies Corporation and changed its name to CytoSorbents Corporation in May 2010. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Monmouth Junction, New Jersey.

Neuronetics, Inc., a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with psychiatric disorders. It offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment for adult patients with major depressive disorder. The company's NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System uses transcranial magnetic stimulation to create a pulsed MRI-strength magnetic field, which induces electrical currents designed to stimulate specific areas of the brain associated with mood. Neuronetics, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania.