Cytosorbents Corporation (CTSO) and Medpace Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Comparison side by side

This is a contrast between Cytosorbents Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSO) and Medpace Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) based on their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations. The two companies are Medical Laboratories & Research and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cytosorbents Corporation 7 6.02 N/A -0.61 0.00 Medpace Holdings Inc. 62 3.67 N/A 2.09 37.74

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Cytosorbents Corporation and Medpace Holdings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cytosorbents Corporation 0.00% -103.9% -56.9% Medpace Holdings Inc. 0.00% 13.4% 8%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Cytosorbents Corporation is 3.5 while its Current Ratio is 3.7. Meanwhile, Medpace Holdings Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.7 while its Quick Ratio is 0.7. Cytosorbents Corporation is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Medpace Holdings Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Cytosorbents Corporation and Medpace Holdings Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cytosorbents Corporation 0 0 3 3.00 Medpace Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Cytosorbents Corporation’s average price target is $15.5, while its potential upside is 257.97%. Competitively Medpace Holdings Inc. has an average price target of $57, with potential downside of -29.07%. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Cytosorbents Corporation is looking more favorable than Medpace Holdings Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Cytosorbents Corporation and Medpace Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 26.2% and 78.8% respectively. Insiders held roughly 3.5% of Cytosorbents Corporation’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 23.5% of Medpace Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cytosorbents Corporation -3.31% 2.93% -2.9% -5.01% -40% -13.12% Medpace Holdings Inc. 24.68% 21.43% 41.53% 23.26% 67.33% 48.8%

For the past year Cytosorbents Corporation has -13.12% weaker performance while Medpace Holdings Inc. has 48.8% stronger performance.

Summary

Medpace Holdings Inc. beats Cytosorbents Corporation on 6 of the 10 factors.

CytoSorbents Corporation, a critical care focused immunotherapy company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices with its platform blood purification technology incorporating a proprietary adsorbent, porous polymer technology. Its principal product is CytoSorb device, an extracorporeal cytokine filter designed for the adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis; adjunctive therapy in other critical care applications; prevention and treatment of post-operative complications of cardiopulmonary bypass surgery; and prevention and treatment of organ dysfunction in brain-dead organ donors to increase the number and quality of viable organs harvested from donors. The company also provides VetResQ device for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, pancreatitis, and other critical illnesses in animals. In addition, it is developing CytoSorb-XL device for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis and other critical illnesses; HemoDefend blood purification technology platform to reduce contaminants in the blood supply that can cause transfusion reactions or disease when administering blood and blood products to patients; and ContrastSorb for the removal of IV contrast in blood administered during CT imaging, an angiogram, or during a vascular interventional radiology procedure to reduce the risk of contrast-induced nephropathy. Further, the company is developing BetaSorb device for the prevention and treatment of health complications caused by the accumulation of metabolic toxins in patients with chronic renal failure; and DrugSorb, an extracorporeal hemoperfusion cartridge designed to remove toxic chemicals from the blood. It has collaboration with Aferetica srl to develop PerLife ex-vivo organ perfusion system. The company was formerly known as MedaSorb Technologies Corporation and changed its name to CytoSorbents Corporation in May 2010. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Monmouth Junction, New Jersey.

Medpace Holdings, Inc. provides scientifically-driven outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries worldwide. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in a range of therapeutic areas. Its services include medical affairs, clinical trial management, study feasibility, study start-up, clinical monitoring, global regulatory affairs, medical writing, biometrics, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, and quality assurance. Medpace Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio.