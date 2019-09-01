Cytori Therapeutics Inc. (CYTX)’s Financial Results Comparing With ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP)

This is therefore a comparing of the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in Cytori Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTX) and ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cytori Therapeutics Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -1.49 0.00 ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. 5 0.00 N/A 0.94 7.37

Table 1 highlights Cytori Therapeutics Inc. and ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Cytori Therapeutics Inc. and ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cytori Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -277.6% -57.3% ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. 0.00% -426.7% 180.2%

Risk and Volatility

Cytori Therapeutics Inc. is 94.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.94 beta. ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. has a 2.55 beta and it is 155.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Cytori Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.5 while its Quick Ratio is 0.3. On the competitive side is, ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. which has a 8.9 Current Ratio and a 8.9 Quick Ratio. ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Cytori Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Cytori Therapeutics Inc. and ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cytori Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $6.5 average target price and a 30.26% potential upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 4.8% of Cytori Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 45.3% of ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 1.96% are Cytori Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.5% of ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cytori Therapeutics Inc. -12.55% -15.29% -33.32% -40.32% -71.15% -28.38% ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. 21.75% 25.95% 60.28% 230.48% 184.43% 271.12%

For the past year Cytori Therapeutics Inc. has -28.38% weaker performance while ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. has 271.12% stronger performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. beats Cytori Therapeutics Inc.

Cytori Therapeutics, Inc. develops cellular therapeutics for specific diseases and medical conditions. The company primarily provides Cytori Cell Therapy, which is in Phase III pivotal clinical trial for the treatment of impaired hand function in scleroderma. It also offers Celution System devices, proprietary enzymes, and sterile consumable sets that are used at the point-of-therapeutic application or at an off-site processing center; and StemSource cell and tissue banking systems, as well as surgical accessories and instruments. The company also provides ATI-0918, a liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin for use in treating breast cancer, ovarian cancer, multiple myeloma, and KaposiÂ’s Sarcoma; and ATI-1123, a liposomal formulation of docetaxel for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer, breast cancer, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck cancer, gastric adenocarcinoma, and hormone refractory prostate cancer. It serves hospitals, clinics, physicians, researchers, and other customers for commercial and research purposes through direct sales force, third-party distributors, independent sales representatives, and partners worldwide. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing a portfolio of cancer therapies that address unmet medical needs through synthetic immuno-oncology. The company, through its collaboration agreement with Intrexon Corporation, holds certain rights to IntrexonÂ’s synthetic immuno-oncology platform for use in the field of oncology, which includes a clinical stage product candidate, Ad-RTS-IL-12 evaluated for the treatment of metastatic melanoma, unresectable recurrent or metastatic breast cancer, and Grade III malignant glioma (GBM). Its synthetic immuno-oncology platform employs an inducible gene-delivery system that enables controlled in vivo expression of genes that produce therapeutic proteins to treat cancer. The company, under its license agreement with The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, along with Intrexon hold license to certain technologies relating to novel chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell therapies, non-viral gene transfer systems, genetic modification and/or propagation of immune cells and other cellular therapy approaches, Natural Killer cells, and T cell receptors. It also has a research and development agreement with the National Cancer Institute utilizing Sleeping Beauty System to generate T cells receptors for the treatment of solid tumors. ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.