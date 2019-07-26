Cytori Therapeutics Inc. (CYTX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID)

As Biotechnology companies, Cytori Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTX) and Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cytori Therapeutics Inc. N/A 0.71 N/A -2.04 0.00 Ovid Therapeutics Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -2.03 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Cytori Therapeutics Inc. and Ovid Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cytori Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -245.9% -61.2% Ovid Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Cytori Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 0.5 and 0.4 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Ovid Therapeutics Inc. are 7.8 and 7.8 respectively. Ovid Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Cytori Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 4.5% of Cytori Therapeutics Inc. shares and 25.8% of Ovid Therapeutics Inc. shares. About 1.96% of Cytori Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, Ovid Therapeutics Inc. has 12.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cytori Therapeutics Inc. -8.34% -23.45% -6.61% -26.92% -91.27% -14.34% Ovid Therapeutics Inc. -5.43% -4.92% -29.55% -66.21% -80.58% -28.1%

For the past year Cytori Therapeutics Inc. has stronger performance than Ovid Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Ovid Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Cytori Therapeutics Inc.

Cytori Therapeutics, Inc. develops cellular therapeutics for specific diseases and medical conditions. The company primarily provides Cytori Cell Therapy, which is in Phase III pivotal clinical trial for the treatment of impaired hand function in scleroderma. It also offers Celution System devices, proprietary enzymes, and sterile consumable sets that are used at the point-of-therapeutic application or at an off-site processing center; and StemSource cell and tissue banking systems, as well as surgical accessories and instruments. The company also provides ATI-0918, a liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin for use in treating breast cancer, ovarian cancer, multiple myeloma, and KaposiÂ’s Sarcoma; and ATI-1123, a liposomal formulation of docetaxel for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer, breast cancer, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck cancer, gastric adenocarcinoma, and hormone refractory prostate cancer. It serves hospitals, clinics, physicians, researchers, and other customers for commercial and research purposes through direct sales force, third-party distributors, independent sales representatives, and partners worldwide. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Ovid Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops impactful medicines for patients and families with neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing OV101, a drug candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for adults with angelman syndrome; and Phase I clinical trial for adolescents with angelman syndrome or fragile X syndrome, as well as in preclinical development stage for pediatrics with angelman syndrome. It is also developing OV935, a drug candidate that is in Phase I trial for rare epileptic encephalopathies; preclinical-stage compounds for rare epilepsy disorders; and OV102, an intravenous formulation for indications in the hospital setting. The company has collaboration agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited. Ovid Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.