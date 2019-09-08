Cytori Therapeutics Inc. (CYTX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Onconova Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX)

As Biotechnology companies, Cytori Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTX) and Onconova Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cytori Therapeutics Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -1.49 0.00 Onconova Therapeutics Inc. 3 6.58 N/A -4.33 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Cytori Therapeutics Inc. and Onconova Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Cytori Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTX) and Onconova Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cytori Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -277.6% -57.3% Onconova Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -301.5% -111.8%

Volatility and Risk

Cytori Therapeutics Inc. has a 1.94 beta, while its volatility is 94.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Onconova Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand, has 2.69 beta which makes it 169.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Cytori Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 0.5 and 0.3 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Onconova Therapeutics Inc. are 1.3 and 1.3 respectively. Onconova Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Cytori Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Cytori Therapeutics Inc. and Onconova Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cytori Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Onconova Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

On the other hand, Onconova Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 640.07% and its consensus target price is $20.5.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Cytori Therapeutics Inc. and Onconova Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 4.8% and 49.3%. 1.96% are Cytori Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 4.76% of Onconova Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cytori Therapeutics Inc. -12.55% -15.29% -33.32% -40.32% -71.15% -28.38% Onconova Therapeutics Inc. 8.7% -12.59% -40.48% 2.46% -61.81% 18.48%

For the past year Cytori Therapeutics Inc. has -28.38% weaker performance while Onconova Therapeutics Inc. has 18.48% stronger performance.

Summary

Onconova Therapeutics Inc. beats Cytori Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Cytori Therapeutics, Inc. develops cellular therapeutics for specific diseases and medical conditions. The company primarily provides Cytori Cell Therapy, which is in Phase III pivotal clinical trial for the treatment of impaired hand function in scleroderma. It also offers Celution System devices, proprietary enzymes, and sterile consumable sets that are used at the point-of-therapeutic application or at an off-site processing center; and StemSource cell and tissue banking systems, as well as surgical accessories and instruments. The company also provides ATI-0918, a liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin for use in treating breast cancer, ovarian cancer, multiple myeloma, and KaposiÂ’s Sarcoma; and ATI-1123, a liposomal formulation of docetaxel for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer, breast cancer, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck cancer, gastric adenocarcinoma, and hormone refractory prostate cancer. It serves hospitals, clinics, physicians, researchers, and other customers for commercial and research purposes through direct sales force, third-party distributors, independent sales representatives, and partners worldwide. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drug candidates to treat cancer. The companyÂ’s clinical-stage product candidates include Rigosertib IV, which is in Phase III clinical trials for patients with higher risk myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS); Rigosertib oral in combination with azacitidine that is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with MDS and acute myelogenous leukemia; and Rigosertib oral, which is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with lower risk MDS. Its clinical-stage product candidates also comprise Briciclib, which is in Phase I multisite dose-escalation trial for patients with advanced solid tumors; and Recilisib that has completed four Phase I clinical trials for patients with acute radiation syndromes. In addition, the company has various product candidates in preclinical development that target kinases, cellular metabolism, or cell division. It has a development and license agreement with Baxter Healthcare SA; a license agreement with SymBio Pharmaceuticals Limited; and a strategic collaboration with Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Newtown, Pennsylvania.