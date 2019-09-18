Cytori Therapeutics Inc. (CYTX)’s Financial Results Comparing With OncoCyte Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX)

Cytori Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTX) and OncoCyte Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cytori Therapeutics Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -1.49 0.00 OncoCyte Corporation 3 0.00 N/A -0.38 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Cytori Therapeutics Inc. and OncoCyte Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Cytori Therapeutics Inc. and OncoCyte Corporation’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cytori Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -277.6% -57.3% OncoCyte Corporation 0.00% -113.2% -83%

Risk and Volatility

Cytori Therapeutics Inc.’s current beta is 1.94 and it happens to be 94.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. OncoCyte Corporation’s 396.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 4.96 beta.

Liquidity

Cytori Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 0.5 and 0.3 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor OncoCyte Corporation are 12.8 and 12.8 respectively. OncoCyte Corporation therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Cytori Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Cytori Therapeutics Inc. and OncoCyte Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 4.8% and 31.2% respectively. About 1.96% of Cytori Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 23.9% are OncoCyte Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cytori Therapeutics Inc. -12.55% -15.29% -33.32% -40.32% -71.15% -28.38% OncoCyte Corporation -10.61% -29.48% -57.14% -65.96% -33.21% 28.26%

For the past year Cytori Therapeutics Inc. has -28.38% weaker performance while OncoCyte Corporation has 28.26% stronger performance.

Summary

OncoCyte Corporation beats Cytori Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 6 factors.

Cytori Therapeutics, Inc. develops cellular therapeutics for specific diseases and medical conditions. The company primarily provides Cytori Cell Therapy, which is in Phase III pivotal clinical trial for the treatment of impaired hand function in scleroderma. It also offers Celution System devices, proprietary enzymes, and sterile consumable sets that are used at the point-of-therapeutic application or at an off-site processing center; and StemSource cell and tissue banking systems, as well as surgical accessories and instruments. The company also provides ATI-0918, a liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin for use in treating breast cancer, ovarian cancer, multiple myeloma, and KaposiÂ’s Sarcoma; and ATI-1123, a liposomal formulation of docetaxel for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer, breast cancer, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck cancer, gastric adenocarcinoma, and hormone refractory prostate cancer. It serves hospitals, clinics, physicians, researchers, and other customers for commercial and research purposes through direct sales force, third-party distributors, independent sales representatives, and partners worldwide. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

OncoCyte Corporation focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel and non-invasive blood and urine (liquid biopsy) diagnostic tests for the early detection of cancer. The company is developing diagnostic tests using proprietary sets of genetic and protein markers expressed in various types of cancer. It develops diagnostic tests based on liquid biopsies using blood or urine samples for detecting lung, bladder, and breast cancer. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Alameda, California. OncoCyte Corporation is a subsidiary of BioTime, Inc.