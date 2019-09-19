Cytori Therapeutics Inc. (CYTX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Morphic Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF)

We are contrasting Cytori Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTX) and Morphic Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cytori Therapeutics Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -1.49 0.00 Morphic Holding Inc. 21 35.77 N/A -0.81 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Cytori Therapeutics Inc. and Morphic Holding Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cytori Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -277.6% -57.3% Morphic Holding Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Cytori Therapeutics Inc. is 0.3 while its Current Ratio is 0.5. Meanwhile, Morphic Holding Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4.6 while its Quick Ratio is 4.6. Morphic Holding Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Cytori Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Cytori Therapeutics Inc. and Morphic Holding Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cytori Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Morphic Holding Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Morphic Holding Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $32 average target price and a 82.03% potential upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Cytori Therapeutics Inc. and Morphic Holding Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 4.8% and 49.9% respectively. Cytori Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1.96%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 26.4% of Morphic Holding Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cytori Therapeutics Inc. -12.55% -15.29% -33.32% -40.32% -71.15% -28.38% Morphic Holding Inc. 9.03% -2.8% 0% 0% 0% 25.44%

For the past year Cytori Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Morphic Holding Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 8 of the 8 factors Morphic Holding Inc. beats Cytori Therapeutics Inc.

Cytori Therapeutics, Inc. develops cellular therapeutics for specific diseases and medical conditions. The company primarily provides Cytori Cell Therapy, which is in Phase III pivotal clinical trial for the treatment of impaired hand function in scleroderma. It also offers Celution System devices, proprietary enzymes, and sterile consumable sets that are used at the point-of-therapeutic application or at an off-site processing center; and StemSource cell and tissue banking systems, as well as surgical accessories and instruments. The company also provides ATI-0918, a liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin for use in treating breast cancer, ovarian cancer, multiple myeloma, and KaposiÂ’s Sarcoma; and ATI-1123, a liposomal formulation of docetaxel for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer, breast cancer, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck cancer, gastric adenocarcinoma, and hormone refractory prostate cancer. It serves hospitals, clinics, physicians, researchers, and other customers for commercial and research purposes through direct sales force, third-party distributors, independent sales representatives, and partners worldwide. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.