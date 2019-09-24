Cytori Therapeutics Inc. (CYTX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST)

We are contrasting Cytori Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTX) and Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST) on their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cytori Therapeutics Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -1.49 0.00 Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. 20 0.00 N/A -73.12 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Cytori Therapeutics Inc. and Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Cytori Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTX) and Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cytori Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -277.6% -57.3% Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Cytori Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 0.5 and 0.3 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 18.6 and 18.6 respectively. Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Cytori Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Cytori Therapeutics Inc. and Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cytori Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

On the other hand, Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s potential upside is 46.43% and its average target price is $27.25.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 4.8% of Cytori Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 59.9% of Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 1.96% of Cytori Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 23.6% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cytori Therapeutics Inc. -12.55% -15.29% -33.32% -40.32% -71.15% -28.38% Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. -17.43% -37.6% 0% 0% 0% 5.4%

For the past year Cytori Therapeutics Inc. has -28.38% weaker performance while Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 5.4% stronger performance.

Summary

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 6 of the 7 factors Cytori Therapeutics Inc.

Cytori Therapeutics, Inc. develops cellular therapeutics for specific diseases and medical conditions. The company primarily provides Cytori Cell Therapy, which is in Phase III pivotal clinical trial for the treatment of impaired hand function in scleroderma. It also offers Celution System devices, proprietary enzymes, and sterile consumable sets that are used at the point-of-therapeutic application or at an off-site processing center; and StemSource cell and tissue banking systems, as well as surgical accessories and instruments. The company also provides ATI-0918, a liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin for use in treating breast cancer, ovarian cancer, multiple myeloma, and KaposiÂ’s Sarcoma; and ATI-1123, a liposomal formulation of docetaxel for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer, breast cancer, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck cancer, gastric adenocarcinoma, and hormone refractory prostate cancer. It serves hospitals, clinics, physicians, researchers, and other customers for commercial and research purposes through direct sales force, third-party distributors, independent sales representatives, and partners worldwide. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.