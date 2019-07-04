Cytori Therapeutics Inc. (CYTX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Kindred Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN)

We will be comparing the differences between Cytori Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTX) and Kindred Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cytori Therapeutics Inc. N/A 0.83 N/A -2.04 0.00 Kindred Biosciences Inc. 10 132.69 N/A -1.60 0.00

Demonstrates Cytori Therapeutics Inc. and Kindred Biosciences Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Cytori Therapeutics Inc. and Kindred Biosciences Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cytori Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -245.9% -61.2% Kindred Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -51.7% -47%

Volatility and Risk

Cytori Therapeutics Inc. has a 2.09 beta, while its volatility is 109.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Kindred Biosciences Inc.’s 64.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.36 beta.

Liquidity

Cytori Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.5 while its Quick Ratio is 0.4. On the competitive side is, Kindred Biosciences Inc. which has a 9.1 Current Ratio and a 8.7 Quick Ratio. Kindred Biosciences Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Cytori Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Cytori Therapeutics Inc. and Kindred Biosciences Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cytori Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Kindred Biosciences Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Meanwhile, Kindred Biosciences Inc.’s average target price is $21.08, while its potential upside is 149.76%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 4.5% of Cytori Therapeutics Inc. shares and 56.8% of Kindred Biosciences Inc. shares. Cytori Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1.96%. Insiders Comparatively, held 5.4% of Kindred Biosciences Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cytori Therapeutics Inc. -8.34% -23.45% -6.61% -26.92% -91.27% -14.34% Kindred Biosciences Inc. -2.28% 1.35% -14.2% -32.84% -6.25% -17.81%

For the past year Cytori Therapeutics Inc. was less bearish than Kindred Biosciences Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Kindred Biosciences Inc. beats Cytori Therapeutics Inc.

Cytori Therapeutics, Inc. develops cellular therapeutics for specific diseases and medical conditions. The company primarily provides Cytori Cell Therapy, which is in Phase III pivotal clinical trial for the treatment of impaired hand function in scleroderma. It also offers Celution System devices, proprietary enzymes, and sterile consumable sets that are used at the point-of-therapeutic application or at an off-site processing center; and StemSource cell and tissue banking systems, as well as surgical accessories and instruments. The company also provides ATI-0918, a liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin for use in treating breast cancer, ovarian cancer, multiple myeloma, and KaposiÂ’s Sarcoma; and ATI-1123, a liposomal formulation of docetaxel for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer, breast cancer, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck cancer, gastric adenocarcinoma, and hormone refractory prostate cancer. It serves hospitals, clinics, physicians, researchers, and other customers for commercial and research purposes through direct sales force, third-party distributors, independent sales representatives, and partners worldwide. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Kindred Biosciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for pets. The company's product pipeline includes small molecules and biologics for a range of indications in dogs, cats, and horses. Its lead product candidates comprise Zimeta, a dipyrone injection for the control of pyrexia (fever) in horses; and Mirataz, a mirtazapine transdermal ointment for the management of weight loss in cats. The company's other small molecule product candidates consist of KIND-014 for treatment of equine gastric ulcers in horses; and KIND-015 for the management of clinical signs related to equine metabolic syndrome. It is also developing biologics programs, including KIND-510, a feline recombinant erythropoietin for the control of non-regenerative anemia in cats; KIND-011, an anti-tumor necrosis factor (TNF) to treat newborn foals; and canine atopic dermatitis, an immune-mediated inflammatory, chronic skin disease related to allergies. In addition, the company engages in the development of other biologic product candidates, such as KIND-502 to treat allergic and immune-mediated diseases; KIND-0888, an antibody that targets CD20; various antibodies that target cytokines involved in atopic dermatitis; KIND-509, an antibody that targets the canine TNF; and KIND-Bodies, a biologics scaffold technology. Further, it is developing anti-IL31, anti-IL17, and anti-IL4/13 sink antibodies for treating atopic dermatitis in dogs; anti-TNF antibody for inflammatory bowel disease in dogs; anti-IgE antibody for treating allergic diseases in dogs; anti-VEGF antibody for cancer in dogs; anti-CD20 for treating cancer and autoimmune diseases in dogs; and checkpoint inhibitors to treat cancer in dogs. Kindred Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Burlingame, California.