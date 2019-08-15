Cytori Therapeutics Inc. (CYTX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Fortress Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIOP)

As Biotechnology companies, Cytori Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTX) and Fortress Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIOP) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cytori Therapeutics Inc. N/A 0.71 N/A -1.49 0.00 Fortress Biotech Inc. 20 -4.27 N/A -1.38 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Cytori Therapeutics Inc. and Fortress Biotech Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Cytori Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTX) and Fortress Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIOP)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cytori Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -277.6% -57.3% Fortress Biotech Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 4.8% of Cytori Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Fortress Biotech Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 1.96% of Cytori Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cytori Therapeutics Inc. -12.55% -15.29% -33.32% -40.32% -71.15% -28.38% Fortress Biotech Inc. 0.06% 1.87% 10.99% 21.61% 2.35% 50.44%

For the past year Cytori Therapeutics Inc. has -28.38% weaker performance while Fortress Biotech Inc. has 50.44% stronger performance.

Summary

Fortress Biotech Inc. beats Cytori Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Cytori Therapeutics, Inc. develops cellular therapeutics for specific diseases and medical conditions. The company primarily provides Cytori Cell Therapy, which is in Phase III pivotal clinical trial for the treatment of impaired hand function in scleroderma. It also offers Celution System devices, proprietary enzymes, and sterile consumable sets that are used at the point-of-therapeutic application or at an off-site processing center; and StemSource cell and tissue banking systems, as well as surgical accessories and instruments. The company also provides ATI-0918, a liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin for use in treating breast cancer, ovarian cancer, multiple myeloma, and KaposiÂ’s Sarcoma; and ATI-1123, a liposomal formulation of docetaxel for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer, breast cancer, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck cancer, gastric adenocarcinoma, and hormone refractory prostate cancer. It serves hospitals, clinics, physicians, researchers, and other customers for commercial and research purposes through direct sales force, third-party distributors, independent sales representatives, and partners worldwide. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.