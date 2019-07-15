Cytori Therapeutics Inc. (CYTX)’s Financial Results Comparing With CEL-SCI Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM)

Cytori Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTX) and CEL-SCI Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cytori Therapeutics Inc. N/A 0.80 N/A -2.04 0.00 CEL-SCI Corporation 5 372.30 N/A -1.24 0.00

Table 1 highlights Cytori Therapeutics Inc. and CEL-SCI Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Cytori Therapeutics Inc. and CEL-SCI Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cytori Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -245.9% -61.2% CEL-SCI Corporation 0.00% 0% -97.4%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 2.09 shows that Cytori Therapeutics Inc. is 109.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. CEL-SCI Corporation’s 68.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.68 beta.

Liquidity

Cytori Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.5 and a Quick Ratio of 0.4. Competitively, CEL-SCI Corporation’s Current Ratio is 1.3 and has 1.2 Quick Ratio. CEL-SCI Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Cytori Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Cytori Therapeutics Inc. and CEL-SCI Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 4.5% and 8.8% respectively. About 1.96% of Cytori Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 5.1% of CEL-SCI Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cytori Therapeutics Inc. -8.34% -23.45% -6.61% -26.92% -91.27% -14.34% CEL-SCI Corporation -7.82% 36.64% 154.7% 158.3% 134.29% 154.7%

For the past year Cytori Therapeutics Inc. has -14.34% weaker performance while CEL-SCI Corporation has 154.7% stronger performance.

Summary

CEL-SCI Corporation beats Cytori Therapeutics Inc. on 6 of the 7 factors.

Cytori Therapeutics, Inc. develops cellular therapeutics for specific diseases and medical conditions. The company primarily provides Cytori Cell Therapy, which is in Phase III pivotal clinical trial for the treatment of impaired hand function in scleroderma. It also offers Celution System devices, proprietary enzymes, and sterile consumable sets that are used at the point-of-therapeutic application or at an off-site processing center; and StemSource cell and tissue banking systems, as well as surgical accessories and instruments. The company also provides ATI-0918, a liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin for use in treating breast cancer, ovarian cancer, multiple myeloma, and KaposiÂ’s Sarcoma; and ATI-1123, a liposomal formulation of docetaxel for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer, breast cancer, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck cancer, gastric adenocarcinoma, and hormone refractory prostate cancer. It serves hospitals, clinics, physicians, researchers, and other customers for commercial and research purposes through direct sales force, third-party distributors, independent sales representatives, and partners worldwide. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

CEL-SCI Corporation engages in the research and development of drugs and vaccines. Its lead investigational immunotherapy is Multikine, which is under pivotal phase III clinical trial for the treatment of primary head and neck cancer. The companyÂ’s Multikine is also used in a Phase I study with the Naval Medical Center, San Diego under a cooperative research and development agreement in HIV/HPV co-infected men and women with peri-anal warts. Its Ligand Epitope Antigen Presentation System, a pre-clinical patented T-cell modulation process that stimulates the human immune system to fight bacterial, viral, and parasitic infections, as well as autoimmune diseases, allergies, transplantation rejections, and cancer. The company also develops LEAPS-H1N1-DC, a product candidate for the treatment of pandemic influenza in hospitalized patients; and CEL-2000 and CEL-4000 vaccine product candidates for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis. CEL-SCI Corporation was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Vienna, Virginia.