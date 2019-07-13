Cytori Therapeutics Inc. (CYTX) and Voyager Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) Comparison side by side

Cytori Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTX) and Voyager Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cytori Therapeutics Inc. N/A 0.80 N/A -2.04 0.00 Voyager Therapeutics Inc. 18 79.10 N/A -2.94 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Cytori Therapeutics Inc. and Voyager Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Cytori Therapeutics Inc. and Voyager Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cytori Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -245.9% -61.2% Voyager Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -129.7% -38.2%

Volatility and Risk

Cytori Therapeutics Inc.’s current beta is 2.09 and it happens to be 109.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Voyager Therapeutics Inc.’s 168.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 2.68 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Cytori Therapeutics Inc. is 0.4 while its Current Ratio is 0.5. Meanwhile, Voyager Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 6.2 while its Quick Ratio is 6.2. Voyager Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Cytori Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Cytori Therapeutics Inc. and Voyager Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cytori Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Voyager Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Voyager Therapeutics Inc. has an average target price of $24, with potential downside of -5.88%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Cytori Therapeutics Inc. and Voyager Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 4.5% and 82.3%. Cytori Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1.96%. Insiders Competitively, held 12.3% of Voyager Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cytori Therapeutics Inc. -8.34% -23.45% -6.61% -26.92% -91.27% -14.34% Voyager Therapeutics Inc. -3.27% 18.51% 122.44% 92.29% 22.05% 152.02%

For the past year Cytori Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Voyager Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Voyager Therapeutics Inc. beats Cytori Therapeutics Inc.

Cytori Therapeutics, Inc. develops cellular therapeutics for specific diseases and medical conditions. The company primarily provides Cytori Cell Therapy, which is in Phase III pivotal clinical trial for the treatment of impaired hand function in scleroderma. It also offers Celution System devices, proprietary enzymes, and sterile consumable sets that are used at the point-of-therapeutic application or at an off-site processing center; and StemSource cell and tissue banking systems, as well as surgical accessories and instruments. The company also provides ATI-0918, a liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin for use in treating breast cancer, ovarian cancer, multiple myeloma, and KaposiÂ’s Sarcoma; and ATI-1123, a liposomal formulation of docetaxel for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer, breast cancer, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck cancer, gastric adenocarcinoma, and hormone refractory prostate cancer. It serves hospitals, clinics, physicians, researchers, and other customers for commercial and research purposes through direct sales force, third-party distributors, independent sales representatives, and partners worldwide. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe diseases of the central nervous system. The companyÂ’s lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC01, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of advanced Parkinson's disease. Its preclinical programs comprise VY-SOD101 for a monogenic form of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; VY-HTT01 for HuntingtonÂ’s disease; VY-FXN01 for Friedreich's ataxia; VY-TAU01, AlzheimerÂ’s disease; and VY-NAV01 for severe chronic pain. The company has strategic collaboration agreements with Genzyme Corporation and the University of Massachusetts. Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.