Cytori Therapeutics Inc. (CYTX) and Vical Incorporated (NASDAQ:VICL) Comparison side by side

Both Cytori Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTX) and Vical Incorporated (NASDAQ:VICL) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cytori Therapeutics Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -1.49 0.00 Vical Incorporated 7 0.00 N/A -0.55 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Cytori Therapeutics Inc. and Vical Incorporated’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cytori Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -277.6% -57.3% Vical Incorporated 0.00% -26% -24.6%

Risk and Volatility

Cytori Therapeutics Inc. is 94.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.94 beta. From a competition point of view, Vical Incorporated has a 0.27 beta which is 73.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

0.5 and 0.3 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Cytori Therapeutics Inc. Its rival Vical Incorporated’s Current and Quick Ratios are 36.8 and 36.8 respectively. Vical Incorporated has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Cytori Therapeutics Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Cytori Therapeutics Inc. and Vical Incorporated are owned by institutional investors at 4.8% and 33.9% respectively. About 1.96% of Cytori Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.97% of Vical Incorporated’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cytori Therapeutics Inc. -12.55% -15.29% -33.32% -40.32% -71.15% -28.38% Vical Incorporated 4.75% -15.31% -40.14% -27.32% -48.01% -39.64%

For the past year Cytori Therapeutics Inc. was less bearish than Vical Incorporated.

Summary

Vical Incorporated beats Cytori Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 6 factors.

Cytori Therapeutics, Inc. develops cellular therapeutics for specific diseases and medical conditions. The company primarily provides Cytori Cell Therapy, which is in Phase III pivotal clinical trial for the treatment of impaired hand function in scleroderma. It also offers Celution System devices, proprietary enzymes, and sterile consumable sets that are used at the point-of-therapeutic application or at an off-site processing center; and StemSource cell and tissue banking systems, as well as surgical accessories and instruments. The company also provides ATI-0918, a liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin for use in treating breast cancer, ovarian cancer, multiple myeloma, and KaposiÂ’s Sarcoma; and ATI-1123, a liposomal formulation of docetaxel for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer, breast cancer, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck cancer, gastric adenocarcinoma, and hormone refractory prostate cancer. It serves hospitals, clinics, physicians, researchers, and other customers for commercial and research purposes through direct sales force, third-party distributors, independent sales representatives, and partners worldwide. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Vical Incorporated engages in the research and development of biopharmaceutical products based on its DNA delivery technologies for the prevention and treatment of serious or life-threatening diseases. It is developing various DNA-based vaccines and other therapeutics, such as VCL-HB01 therapeutic vaccine for herpes simplex virus-2 that is in Phase II clinical trial to prevent and protect against lesion recurrence; VL-2397 antifungal program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of invasive fungal infections; and CyMVectin prophylactic vaccine for CMV that is in preclinical stage for the prevention of fetal transmission during pregnancy. The company also engages in contract manufacturing of plasmid investigational products for various clients. It has collaborations with Astellas to develop and commercialize certain products, including ASP0113 for the control and prevention of CMV infection in immunocompromised patients; and Merial for use of the companyÂ’s core DNA delivery technology in a therapeutic vaccine designed to aid in extending survival time of dogs with oral melanoma. It also has a license agreement with Astellas to develop and commercialize novel antifungal candidate. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.