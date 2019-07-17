Cytori Therapeutics Inc. (CYTX) and Vaxart Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) Comparing side by side

We will be comparing the differences between Cytori Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTX) and Vaxart Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cytori Therapeutics Inc. N/A 0.83 N/A -2.04 0.00 Vaxart Inc. 1 1.39 N/A -2.47 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Cytori Therapeutics Inc. and Vaxart Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Cytori Therapeutics Inc. and Vaxart Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cytori Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -245.9% -61.2% Vaxart Inc. 0.00% -91% -40.7%

Volatility and Risk

Cytori Therapeutics Inc.’s 2.09 beta indicates that its volatility is 109.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. Competitively, Vaxart Inc.’s 63.00% volatility makes it less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.37 beta.

Liquidity

Cytori Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.5 and a Quick Ratio of 0.4. Competitively, Vaxart Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2 and has 2 Quick Ratio. Vaxart Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Cytori Therapeutics Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 4.5% of Cytori Therapeutics Inc. shares and 40.2% of Vaxart Inc. shares. Insiders held 1.96% of Cytori Therapeutics Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 5.4% of Vaxart Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cytori Therapeutics Inc. -8.34% -23.45% -6.61% -26.92% -91.27% -14.34% Vaxart Inc. 7.31% -10.59% -61.03% -71.21% -85.26% -59.57%

For the past year Cytori Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Vaxart Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Vaxart Inc. beats Cytori Therapeutics Inc.

Cytori Therapeutics, Inc. develops cellular therapeutics for specific diseases and medical conditions. The company primarily provides Cytori Cell Therapy, which is in Phase III pivotal clinical trial for the treatment of impaired hand function in scleroderma. It also offers Celution System devices, proprietary enzymes, and sterile consumable sets that are used at the point-of-therapeutic application or at an off-site processing center; and StemSource cell and tissue banking systems, as well as surgical accessories and instruments. The company also provides ATI-0918, a liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin for use in treating breast cancer, ovarian cancer, multiple myeloma, and KaposiÂ’s Sarcoma; and ATI-1123, a liposomal formulation of docetaxel for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer, breast cancer, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck cancer, gastric adenocarcinoma, and hormone refractory prostate cancer. It serves hospitals, clinics, physicians, researchers, and other customers for commercial and research purposes through direct sales force, third-party distributors, independent sales representatives, and partners worldwide. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Vaxart, Inc., a clinical-stage company, focuses on developing oral recombinant vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine delivery platform. The company's platform delivers various recombinant protein antigens, such as those used in influenza, hepatitis B, and human papilloma virus (HPV) vaccines, as well as other recombinant vaccines. Its development programs include oral tablet vaccines that are designed to protect against norovirus, seasonal influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, as well as a therapeutic vaccine for HPV. The company is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.