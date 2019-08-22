Cytori Therapeutics Inc. (CYTX) and Trevi Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI) Comparing side by side

Cytori Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTX) and Trevi Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cytori Therapeutics Inc. N/A 0.71 N/A -1.49 0.00 Trevi Therapeutics Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -1.72 0.00

Table 1 highlights Cytori Therapeutics Inc. and Trevi Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cytori Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -277.6% -57.3% Trevi Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Cytori Therapeutics Inc. are 0.5 and 0.3. Competitively, Trevi Therapeutics Inc. has 4 and 4 for Current and Quick Ratio. Trevi Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Cytori Therapeutics Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 4.8% of Cytori Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 47.6% of Trevi Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 1.96% of Cytori Therapeutics Inc. shares. Comparatively, Trevi Therapeutics Inc. has 13.9% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cytori Therapeutics Inc. -12.55% -15.29% -33.32% -40.32% -71.15% -28.38% Trevi Therapeutics Inc. -0.66% -17.1% 0% 0% 0% -23.83%

For the past year Trevi Therapeutics Inc. has weaker performance than Cytori Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Trevi Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Cytori Therapeutics Inc.

Cytori Therapeutics, Inc. develops cellular therapeutics for specific diseases and medical conditions. The company primarily provides Cytori Cell Therapy, which is in Phase III pivotal clinical trial for the treatment of impaired hand function in scleroderma. It also offers Celution System devices, proprietary enzymes, and sterile consumable sets that are used at the point-of-therapeutic application or at an off-site processing center; and StemSource cell and tissue banking systems, as well as surgical accessories and instruments. The company also provides ATI-0918, a liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin for use in treating breast cancer, ovarian cancer, multiple myeloma, and KaposiÂ’s Sarcoma; and ATI-1123, a liposomal formulation of docetaxel for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer, breast cancer, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck cancer, gastric adenocarcinoma, and hormone refractory prostate cancer. It serves hospitals, clinics, physicians, researchers, and other customers for commercial and research purposes through direct sales force, third-party distributors, independent sales representatives, and partners worldwide. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.