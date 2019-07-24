Cytori Therapeutics Inc. (CYTX) and Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) Comparison side by side

Cytori Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTX) and Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cytori Therapeutics Inc. N/A 0.80 N/A -2.04 0.00 Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. 3 14.25 N/A -1.93 0.00

Demonstrates Cytori Therapeutics Inc. and Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cytori Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -245.9% -61.2% Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -88.5% -38.7%

Volatility & Risk

Cytori Therapeutics Inc.’s current beta is 2.09 and it happens to be 109.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. is 157.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 2.57 beta.

Liquidity

Cytori Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.5 while its Quick Ratio is 0.4. On the competitive side is, Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. which has a 2.9 Current Ratio and a 2.9 Quick Ratio. Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Cytori Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Cytori Therapeutics Inc. and Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cytori Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively the consensus price target of Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. is $26, which is potential 961.22% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Cytori Therapeutics Inc. and Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 4.5% and 26.3%. Insiders held 1.96% of Cytori Therapeutics Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 29.37% of Sorrento Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cytori Therapeutics Inc. -8.34% -23.45% -6.61% -26.92% -91.27% -14.34% Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. 8.64% -4.18% 65.25% 6.27% -48% 62.5%

For the past year Cytori Therapeutics Inc. has -14.34% weaker performance while Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. has 62.5% stronger performance.

Summary

Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. beats Cytori Therapeutics Inc. on 8 of the 8 factors.

Cytori Therapeutics, Inc. develops cellular therapeutics for specific diseases and medical conditions. The company primarily provides Cytori Cell Therapy, which is in Phase III pivotal clinical trial for the treatment of impaired hand function in scleroderma. It also offers Celution System devices, proprietary enzymes, and sterile consumable sets that are used at the point-of-therapeutic application or at an off-site processing center; and StemSource cell and tissue banking systems, as well as surgical accessories and instruments. The company also provides ATI-0918, a liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin for use in treating breast cancer, ovarian cancer, multiple myeloma, and KaposiÂ’s Sarcoma; and ATI-1123, a liposomal formulation of docetaxel for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer, breast cancer, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck cancer, gastric adenocarcinoma, and hormone refractory prostate cancer. It serves hospitals, clinics, physicians, researchers, and other customers for commercial and research purposes through direct sales force, third-party distributors, independent sales representatives, and partners worldwide. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, primarily engages in the discovery and development of therapies focused on oncology and the treatment of chronic cancer pain worldwide. It develops therapeutic products for the treatment of auto-immune, inflammatory, neurodegenerative, and infectious diseases. The company offers resiniferatoxin, a non-opioid-based TRPV1 agonist neurotoxin for the treatment of intractable pain at end-stage disease. Its preclinical human therapeutic antibodies include antibody drug conjugates, bispecific approaches, and T-Cell Receptor, as well as Chimeric Antigen Receptor-T Cell (CAR-T) for adoptive cellular immunotherapy for the treatment of solid and liquid tumors. It is also involved in the development of T-007, an anti-CD38 CAR-T cellular therapy for the treatment of multiple myeloma, as well as for additional potential indications, such as amyloidosis and graft-versus-host disease; and T-009, an anti-CD123 CAR-T cellular therapy for the treatment of acute myelogenous leukemia. The company has license and collaboration agreement with Les Laboratoires Servier for the development, manufacture, and commercialization of products using its human immuno-oncology anti-PD-1 mAb STI-A1110. Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in San Diego, California.