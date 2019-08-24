Cytori Therapeutics Inc. (CYTX) and Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI) Comparison side by side

Since Cytori Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTX) and Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cytori Therapeutics Inc. N/A 0.71 N/A -1.49 0.00 Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. 1 1063.35 N/A -0.32 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Cytori Therapeutics Inc. and Pluristem Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cytori Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -277.6% -57.3% Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility & Risk

Cytori Therapeutics Inc. has a beta of 1.94 and its 94.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Pluristem Therapeutics Inc.’s 17.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.83 beta.

Liquidity

Cytori Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 0.5 and 0.3 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. are 1.6 and 1.6 respectively. Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Cytori Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Cytori Therapeutics Inc. and Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 4.8% and 5.2% respectively. Insiders held roughly 1.96% of Cytori Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 7.5% of Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cytori Therapeutics Inc. -12.55% -15.29% -33.32% -40.32% -71.15% -28.38% Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. 25.35% -9.49% -16.27% -52.74% -56.59% -32.24%

For the past year Cytori Therapeutics Inc. was less bearish than Pluristem Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. beats Cytori Therapeutics Inc. on 6 of the 7 factors.

Cytori Therapeutics, Inc. develops cellular therapeutics for specific diseases and medical conditions. The company primarily provides Cytori Cell Therapy, which is in Phase III pivotal clinical trial for the treatment of impaired hand function in scleroderma. It also offers Celution System devices, proprietary enzymes, and sterile consumable sets that are used at the point-of-therapeutic application or at an off-site processing center; and StemSource cell and tissue banking systems, as well as surgical accessories and instruments. The company also provides ATI-0918, a liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin for use in treating breast cancer, ovarian cancer, multiple myeloma, and KaposiÂ’s Sarcoma; and ATI-1123, a liposomal formulation of docetaxel for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer, breast cancer, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck cancer, gastric adenocarcinoma, and hormone refractory prostate cancer. It serves hospitals, clinics, physicians, researchers, and other customers for commercial and research purposes through direct sales force, third-party distributors, independent sales representatives, and partners worldwide. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc., together with its subsidiary, Pluristem Ltd., operates as a bio-therapeutics company in Israel. It focuses on the research, development, clinical trial, and manufacture of cell therapeutic products and related technologies for the treatment of various ischemic, inflammatory, and hematologic conditions, as well as autoimmune disorders. The company develops PLacental eXpanded (PLX) cell therapy products, including PLX-PAD cells, which is Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of critical limb ischemia (CLI) in patients ineligible for revascularization, recovery after surgery for femoral neck fracture, and acute radiation syndrome (ARS), as well as peripheral and cardiovascular, and orthopedic diseases. It also develops PLX-R18 cells that is in Phase I clinical trial for incomplete hematopoietic recovery following hematopoietic cell transplantation, as well as conducts various in-vivo studies for the evaluation of PLX-R18 for the treatment of ARS. The company has collaborative research agreement with the Berlin-Brandenburg Center for Regenerative Therapies; and a license and commercialization agreement for conducting clinical trials and commercialization of its PLX-PAD product in South Korea related to the treatment CLI and intermediate claudication. Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2001 and is based in Haifa, Israel.