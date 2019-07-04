Cytori Therapeutics Inc. (CYTX) and Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation (NASDAQ:NYMX) Comparison side by side

Both Cytori Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTX) and Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation (NASDAQ:NYMX) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cytori Therapeutics Inc. N/A 0.83 N/A -2.04 0.00 Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation 2 560.29 N/A -0.18 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Cytori Therapeutics Inc. and Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Cytori Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTX) and Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation (NASDAQ:NYMX)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cytori Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -245.9% -61.2% Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation 0.00% -315.3% -223.3%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 2.09 shows that Cytori Therapeutics Inc. is 109.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation’s 97.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.97 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Cytori Therapeutics Inc. are 0.5 and 0.4 respectively. Its competitor Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation’s Current Ratio is 7.5 and its Quick Ratio is 7.4. Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Cytori Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Cytori Therapeutics Inc. and Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 4.5% and 6.3% respectively. 1.96% are Cytori Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 5.2% of Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cytori Therapeutics Inc. -8.34% -23.45% -6.61% -26.92% -91.27% -14.34% Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation -1.16% -4.76% -31.45% -17.07% -56.85% 29.77%

For the past year Cytori Therapeutics Inc. has -14.34% weaker performance while Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation has 29.77% stronger performance.

Summary

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation beats on 5 of the 7 factors Cytori Therapeutics Inc.

Cytori Therapeutics, Inc. develops cellular therapeutics for specific diseases and medical conditions. The company primarily provides Cytori Cell Therapy, which is in Phase III pivotal clinical trial for the treatment of impaired hand function in scleroderma. It also offers Celution System devices, proprietary enzymes, and sterile consumable sets that are used at the point-of-therapeutic application or at an off-site processing center; and StemSource cell and tissue banking systems, as well as surgical accessories and instruments. The company also provides ATI-0918, a liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin for use in treating breast cancer, ovarian cancer, multiple myeloma, and KaposiÂ’s Sarcoma; and ATI-1123, a liposomal formulation of docetaxel for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer, breast cancer, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck cancer, gastric adenocarcinoma, and hormone refractory prostate cancer. It serves hospitals, clinics, physicians, researchers, and other customers for commercial and research purposes through direct sales force, third-party distributors, independent sales representatives, and partners worldwide. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of drugs for the aging population. It markets NicAlert and TobacAlert test strips that use urine or saliva to detect use of tobacco products. The company also offers AlzheimAlert, a proprietary urine assay that aids physicians in the diagnosis of AlzheimerÂ’s disease. Its lead drug candidate is Fexapotide Triflutate (NX-1207), which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of enlarged prostate or benign prostatic hyperplasia, as well as is in Phase II clinical trial for low grade localized prostate cancer. The company markets its products in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Nassau, The Bahamas.