Cytori Therapeutics Inc. (CYTX) and Novelion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NVLN) Contrasting side by side

Since Cytori Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTX) and Novelion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NVLN) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cytori Therapeutics Inc. N/A 0.71 N/A -1.49 0.00 Novelion Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.09 N/A -5.68 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Cytori Therapeutics Inc. and Novelion Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cytori Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -277.6% -57.3% Novelion Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 133.4% -31.8%

Volatility and Risk

Cytori Therapeutics Inc.’s 1.94 beta indicates that its volatility is 94.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Novelion Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand, has 2.12 beta which makes it 112.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Cytori Therapeutics Inc. is 0.3 while its Current Ratio is 0.5. Meanwhile, Novelion Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.2 while its Quick Ratio is 0.2. Cytori Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Novelion Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 4.8% of Cytori Therapeutics Inc. shares and 55.2% of Novelion Therapeutics Inc. shares. 1.96% are Cytori Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.1% of Novelion Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cytori Therapeutics Inc. -12.55% -15.29% -33.32% -40.32% -71.15% -28.38% Novelion Therapeutics Inc. -7.13% -18.75% -48% -30.33% -81.32% -22.62%

For the past year Novelion Therapeutics Inc. has weaker performance than Cytori Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Novelion Therapeutics Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Cytori Therapeutics Inc.

Cytori Therapeutics, Inc. develops cellular therapeutics for specific diseases and medical conditions. The company primarily provides Cytori Cell Therapy, which is in Phase III pivotal clinical trial for the treatment of impaired hand function in scleroderma. It also offers Celution System devices, proprietary enzymes, and sterile consumable sets that are used at the point-of-therapeutic application or at an off-site processing center; and StemSource cell and tissue banking systems, as well as surgical accessories and instruments. The company also provides ATI-0918, a liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin for use in treating breast cancer, ovarian cancer, multiple myeloma, and KaposiÂ’s Sarcoma; and ATI-1123, a liposomal formulation of docetaxel for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer, breast cancer, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck cancer, gastric adenocarcinoma, and hormone refractory prostate cancer. It serves hospitals, clinics, physicians, researchers, and other customers for commercial and research purposes through direct sales force, third-party distributors, independent sales representatives, and partners worldwide. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Novelion Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of therapies for individuals living with rare diseases. Its product portfolio includes MYALEPT (metreleptin), a recombinant analogue of human leptin, indicated as an adjunct to diet as replacement therapy to treat the complications of leptin deficiency in patients with congenital or acquired generalized lipodystrophy; and lomitapide hard capsule for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia in adults under the brand names of JUXTAPID and LOJUXTA. The companyÂ’s orphan drug-designated product candidate is zuretinol acetate, an oral synthetic retinoid, in late stage development for the treatment of inherited retinal disease caused by underlying mutations in retinal pigment epithelium protein 65 and lecithin: retinol acyltransferase genes. The company was formerly known as QLT Inc. and changed its name to Novelion Therapeutics Inc. in November 2016. Novelion Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.