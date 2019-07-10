Cytori Therapeutics Inc. (CYTX) and Melinta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MLNT) Comparing side by side

Since Cytori Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTX) and Melinta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MLNT) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cytori Therapeutics Inc. N/A 0.76 N/A -2.04 0.00 Melinta Therapeutics Inc. 5 0.69 N/A -18.10 0.00

Demonstrates Cytori Therapeutics Inc. and Melinta Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Cytori Therapeutics Inc. and Melinta Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cytori Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -245.9% -61.2% Melinta Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -60.5% -28.4%

Risk and Volatility

Cytori Therapeutics Inc. is 109.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 2.09 beta. Melinta Therapeutics Inc.’s 2.21 beta is the reason why it is 121.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Cytori Therapeutics Inc. is 0.4 while its Current Ratio is 0.5. Meanwhile, Melinta Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.1 while its Quick Ratio is 0.8. Melinta Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Cytori Therapeutics Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Cytori Therapeutics Inc. and Melinta Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 4.5% and 57.5%. 1.96% are Cytori Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 7.28% are Melinta Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cytori Therapeutics Inc. -8.34% -23.45% -6.61% -26.92% -91.27% -14.34% Melinta Therapeutics Inc. -29.19% -22.8% -60.84% -76.62% -91.67% -18%

For the past year Cytori Therapeutics Inc. has stronger performance than Melinta Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Melinta Therapeutics Inc. beats Cytori Therapeutics Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Cytori Therapeutics, Inc. develops cellular therapeutics for specific diseases and medical conditions. The company primarily provides Cytori Cell Therapy, which is in Phase III pivotal clinical trial for the treatment of impaired hand function in scleroderma. It also offers Celution System devices, proprietary enzymes, and sterile consumable sets that are used at the point-of-therapeutic application or at an off-site processing center; and StemSource cell and tissue banking systems, as well as surgical accessories and instruments. The company also provides ATI-0918, a liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin for use in treating breast cancer, ovarian cancer, multiple myeloma, and KaposiÂ’s Sarcoma; and ATI-1123, a liposomal formulation of docetaxel for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer, breast cancer, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck cancer, gastric adenocarcinoma, and hormone refractory prostate cancer. It serves hospitals, clinics, physicians, researchers, and other customers for commercial and research purposes through direct sales force, third-party distributors, independent sales representatives, and partners worldwide. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Melinta Therapeutics, Inc., an antibiotics company, is engaged in the discovery, development, and commercialization of antibiotics to overcome drug-resistant, life-threatening infections. It develops Delafloxacin, a fluoroquinolone for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections caused by Gram-positive and Gram-negative bacteria; and Baxdela for the treatment of patients with acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections. Melinta Therapeutics, Inc. was formerly known as formerly Rib-X Pharmaceuticals and changed its name to Melinta Therapeutics, Inc. on October 7, 2013. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut with an additional office in Lincolnshire, Illinois.