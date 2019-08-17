Cytori Therapeutics Inc. (CYTX) and MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) Comparison side by side

This is a contrast between Cytori Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTX) and MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) based on their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cytori Therapeutics Inc. N/A 0.71 N/A -1.49 0.00 MediWound Ltd. 4 22.04 N/A -0.20 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Cytori Therapeutics Inc. and MediWound Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cytori Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -277.6% -57.3% MediWound Ltd. 0.00% -18.4% -1.7%

Risk & Volatility

Cytori Therapeutics Inc. is 94.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.94. MediWound Ltd. on the other hand, has 0.5 beta which makes it 50.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Cytori Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 0.5 and 0.3 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor MediWound Ltd. are 4 and 3.8 respectively. MediWound Ltd. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Cytori Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Cytori Therapeutics Inc. and MediWound Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cytori Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 MediWound Ltd. 0 0 4 3.00

Meanwhile, MediWound Ltd.’s average target price is $10.13, while its potential upside is 273.80%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 4.8% of Cytori Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 37.1% of MediWound Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 1.96% of Cytori Therapeutics Inc. shares. Comparatively, 41.5% are MediWound Ltd.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cytori Therapeutics Inc. -12.55% -15.29% -33.32% -40.32% -71.15% -28.38% MediWound Ltd. -28.97% -17.78% -47.87% -41.49% -53.77% -30.54%

For the past year Cytori Therapeutics Inc. has stronger performance than MediWound Ltd.

Summary

MediWound Ltd. beats Cytori Therapeutics Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

Cytori Therapeutics, Inc. develops cellular therapeutics for specific diseases and medical conditions. The company primarily provides Cytori Cell Therapy, which is in Phase III pivotal clinical trial for the treatment of impaired hand function in scleroderma. It also offers Celution System devices, proprietary enzymes, and sterile consumable sets that are used at the point-of-therapeutic application or at an off-site processing center; and StemSource cell and tissue banking systems, as well as surgical accessories and instruments. The company also provides ATI-0918, a liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin for use in treating breast cancer, ovarian cancer, multiple myeloma, and KaposiÂ’s Sarcoma; and ATI-1123, a liposomal formulation of docetaxel for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer, breast cancer, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck cancer, gastric adenocarcinoma, and hormone refractory prostate cancer. It serves hospitals, clinics, physicians, researchers, and other customers for commercial and research purposes through direct sales force, third-party distributors, independent sales representatives, and partners worldwide. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

MediWound Ltd., an integrated biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing novel therapeutics products in Israel. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns. The company also develops EscharEx, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the debridement of chronic and other hard-to-heal wounds. MediWound Ltd. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Yavne, Israel.