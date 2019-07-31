Cytori Therapeutics Inc. (CYTX) and IVERIC bio Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) Comparing side by side

Cytori Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTX) and IVERIC bio Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cytori Therapeutics Inc. N/A 0.71 N/A -2.04 0.00 IVERIC bio Inc. 1 0.00 N/A 1.48 0.94

Table 1 highlights Cytori Therapeutics Inc. and IVERIC bio Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Cytori Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTX) and IVERIC bio Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cytori Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -245.9% -61.2% IVERIC bio Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk & Volatility

Cytori Therapeutics Inc. has a beta of 2.09 and its 109.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, IVERIC bio Inc.’s beta is 1.37 which is 37.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Cytori Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 0.5 and 0.4 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor IVERIC bio Inc. are 12 and 12 respectively. IVERIC bio Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Cytori Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 4.5% of Cytori Therapeutics Inc. shares and 65.1% of IVERIC bio Inc. shares. 1.96% are Cytori Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, IVERIC bio Inc. has 0.4% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cytori Therapeutics Inc. -8.34% -23.45% -6.61% -26.92% -91.27% -14.34% IVERIC bio Inc. -3.47% -0.71% -0.71% -37.39% -48.61% 15.83%

For the past year Cytori Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while IVERIC bio Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

IVERIC bio Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Cytori Therapeutics Inc.

Cytori Therapeutics, Inc. develops cellular therapeutics for specific diseases and medical conditions. The company primarily provides Cytori Cell Therapy, which is in Phase III pivotal clinical trial for the treatment of impaired hand function in scleroderma. It also offers Celution System devices, proprietary enzymes, and sterile consumable sets that are used at the point-of-therapeutic application or at an off-site processing center; and StemSource cell and tissue banking systems, as well as surgical accessories and instruments. The company also provides ATI-0918, a liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin for use in treating breast cancer, ovarian cancer, multiple myeloma, and KaposiÂ’s Sarcoma; and ATI-1123, a liposomal formulation of docetaxel for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer, breast cancer, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck cancer, gastric adenocarcinoma, and hormone refractory prostate cancer. It serves hospitals, clinics, physicians, researchers, and other customers for commercial and research purposes through direct sales force, third-party distributors, independent sales representatives, and partners worldwide. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.