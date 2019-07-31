Cytori Therapeutics Inc. (CYTX) and IVERIC bio Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) Comparing side by side

Cytori Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTX) and IVERIC bio Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Cytori Therapeutics Inc.
|N/A
|0.71
|N/A
|-2.04
|0.00
|IVERIC bio Inc.
|1
|0.00
|N/A
|1.48
|0.94
Table 1 highlights Cytori Therapeutics Inc. and IVERIC bio Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Cytori Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTX) and IVERIC bio Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Cytori Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-245.9%
|-61.2%
|IVERIC bio Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Risk & Volatility
Cytori Therapeutics Inc. has a beta of 2.09 and its 109.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, IVERIC bio Inc.’s beta is 1.37 which is 37.00% more volatile than S&P 500.
Liquidity
Cytori Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 0.5 and 0.4 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor IVERIC bio Inc. are 12 and 12 respectively. IVERIC bio Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Cytori Therapeutics Inc.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Institutional investors owned 4.5% of Cytori Therapeutics Inc. shares and 65.1% of IVERIC bio Inc. shares. 1.96% are Cytori Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, IVERIC bio Inc. has 0.4% of it’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Cytori Therapeutics Inc.
|-8.34%
|-23.45%
|-6.61%
|-26.92%
|-91.27%
|-14.34%
|IVERIC bio Inc.
|-3.47%
|-0.71%
|-0.71%
|-37.39%
|-48.61%
|15.83%
For the past year Cytori Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while IVERIC bio Inc. had bullish trend.
Summary
IVERIC bio Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Cytori Therapeutics Inc.
Cytori Therapeutics, Inc. develops cellular therapeutics for specific diseases and medical conditions. The company primarily provides Cytori Cell Therapy, which is in Phase III pivotal clinical trial for the treatment of impaired hand function in scleroderma. It also offers Celution System devices, proprietary enzymes, and sterile consumable sets that are used at the point-of-therapeutic application or at an off-site processing center; and StemSource cell and tissue banking systems, as well as surgical accessories and instruments. The company also provides ATI-0918, a liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin for use in treating breast cancer, ovarian cancer, multiple myeloma, and KaposiÂ’s Sarcoma; and ATI-1123, a liposomal formulation of docetaxel for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer, breast cancer, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck cancer, gastric adenocarcinoma, and hormone refractory prostate cancer. It serves hospitals, clinics, physicians, researchers, and other customers for commercial and research purposes through direct sales force, third-party distributors, independent sales representatives, and partners worldwide. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.