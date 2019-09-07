Cytori Therapeutics Inc. (CYTX) and InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NVIV) Comparing side by side

We are comparing Cytori Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTX) and InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NVIV) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cytori Therapeutics Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -1.49 0.00 InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. 1 0.00 N/A -8.46 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Cytori Therapeutics Inc. and InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Cytori Therapeutics Inc. and InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cytori Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -277.6% -57.3% InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. 0.00% -184.1% -105.5%

Volatility & Risk

Cytori Therapeutics Inc. is 94.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 1.94. InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. has a 1.37 beta and it is 37.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Cytori Therapeutics Inc. are 0.5 and 0.3 respectively. Its competitor InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.’s Current Ratio is 6.9 and its Quick Ratio is 6.9. InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Cytori Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Cytori Therapeutics Inc. and InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 4.8% and 12.4% respectively. Cytori Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1.96%. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.1% of InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cytori Therapeutics Inc. -12.55% -15.29% -33.32% -40.32% -71.15% -28.38% InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. 16.11% -14.81% -52.12% -60.95% -69.49% -56.56%

For the past year Cytori Therapeutics Inc. has stronger performance than InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.

Cytori Therapeutics, Inc. develops cellular therapeutics for specific diseases and medical conditions. The company primarily provides Cytori Cell Therapy, which is in Phase III pivotal clinical trial for the treatment of impaired hand function in scleroderma. It also offers Celution System devices, proprietary enzymes, and sterile consumable sets that are used at the point-of-therapeutic application or at an off-site processing center; and StemSource cell and tissue banking systems, as well as surgical accessories and instruments. The company also provides ATI-0918, a liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin for use in treating breast cancer, ovarian cancer, multiple myeloma, and KaposiÂ’s Sarcoma; and ATI-1123, a liposomal formulation of docetaxel for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer, breast cancer, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck cancer, gastric adenocarcinoma, and hormone refractory prostate cancer. It serves hospitals, clinics, physicians, researchers, and other customers for commercial and research purposes through direct sales force, third-party distributors, independent sales representatives, and partners worldwide. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp., a research and clinical-stage biomaterials and biotechnology company, focus on developing and commercializing biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries (SCI). It is developing Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant, an investigational bioresorbable polymer scaffold for acute SCI; and Therapeutic Trails injection program for the treatment of chronic SCI. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.