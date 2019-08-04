Cytori Therapeutics Inc. (CYTX) and Gossamer Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) Contrasting side by side

As Biotechnology businesses, Cytori Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTX) and Gossamer Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cytori Therapeutics Inc. N/A 0.71 N/A -1.49 0.00 Gossamer Bio Inc. 20 0.00 N/A -2.32 0.00

Table 1 highlights Cytori Therapeutics Inc. and Gossamer Bio Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Cytori Therapeutics Inc. and Gossamer Bio Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cytori Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -277.6% -57.3% Gossamer Bio Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Cytori Therapeutics Inc. is 0.5 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.3. The Current Ratio of rival Gossamer Bio Inc. is 19.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 19.8. Gossamer Bio Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Cytori Therapeutics Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Cytori Therapeutics Inc. and Gossamer Bio Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 4.8% and 72.1% respectively. Insiders owned 1.96% of Cytori Therapeutics Inc. shares. Competitively, 1.1% are Gossamer Bio Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cytori Therapeutics Inc. -12.55% -15.29% -33.32% -40.32% -71.15% -28.38% Gossamer Bio Inc. 6.95% -11.66% 19.08% 0% 0% 10.65%

For the past year Cytori Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Gossamer Bio Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Gossamer Bio Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Cytori Therapeutics Inc.

Cytori Therapeutics, Inc. develops cellular therapeutics for specific diseases and medical conditions. The company primarily provides Cytori Cell Therapy, which is in Phase III pivotal clinical trial for the treatment of impaired hand function in scleroderma. It also offers Celution System devices, proprietary enzymes, and sterile consumable sets that are used at the point-of-therapeutic application or at an off-site processing center; and StemSource cell and tissue banking systems, as well as surgical accessories and instruments. The company also provides ATI-0918, a liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin for use in treating breast cancer, ovarian cancer, multiple myeloma, and KaposiÂ’s Sarcoma; and ATI-1123, a liposomal formulation of docetaxel for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer, breast cancer, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck cancer, gastric adenocarcinoma, and hormone refractory prostate cancer. It serves hospitals, clinics, physicians, researchers, and other customers for commercial and research purposes through direct sales force, third-party distributors, independent sales representatives, and partners worldwide. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.