Cytori Therapeutics Inc. (CYTX) and Enochian Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ENOB) Contrasting side by side

Both Cytori Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTX) and Enochian Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ENOB) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cytori Therapeutics Inc. N/A 0.80 N/A -2.04 0.00 Enochian Biosciences Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -0.82 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Cytori Therapeutics Inc. and Enochian Biosciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Cytori Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTX) and Enochian Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ENOB)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cytori Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -245.9% -61.2% Enochian Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -18.7% -16.7%

Risk & Volatility

Cytori Therapeutics Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 109.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 2.09 beta. From a competition point of view, Enochian Biosciences Inc. has a 0.62 beta which is 38.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Cytori Therapeutics Inc. are 0.5 and 0.4. Competitively, Enochian Biosciences Inc. has 8.1 and 8.1 for Current and Quick Ratio. Enochian Biosciences Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Cytori Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 4.5% of Cytori Therapeutics Inc. shares and 1.6% of Enochian Biosciences Inc. shares. Insiders owned 1.96% of Cytori Therapeutics Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.1% of Enochian Biosciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cytori Therapeutics Inc. -8.34% -23.45% -6.61% -26.92% -91.27% -14.34% Enochian Biosciences Inc. -3.88% -12.95% -22.78% -19.79% 22.68% -16.93%

For the past year Cytori Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Enochian Biosciences Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Enochian Biosciences Inc. beats Cytori Therapeutics Inc.

Cytori Therapeutics, Inc. develops cellular therapeutics for specific diseases and medical conditions. The company primarily provides Cytori Cell Therapy, which is in Phase III pivotal clinical trial for the treatment of impaired hand function in scleroderma. It also offers Celution System devices, proprietary enzymes, and sterile consumable sets that are used at the point-of-therapeutic application or at an off-site processing center; and StemSource cell and tissue banking systems, as well as surgical accessories and instruments. The company also provides ATI-0918, a liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin for use in treating breast cancer, ovarian cancer, multiple myeloma, and KaposiÂ’s Sarcoma; and ATI-1123, a liposomal formulation of docetaxel for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer, breast cancer, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck cancer, gastric adenocarcinoma, and hormone refractory prostate cancer. It serves hospitals, clinics, physicians, researchers, and other customers for commercial and research purposes through direct sales force, third-party distributors, independent sales representatives, and partners worldwide. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Enochian Biosciences Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, manufactures, and commercializes gene therapies for HIV/AIDS and cancer patients. Its lead candidate include ENO-1001 a genetically modified cell therapy for patients with HIV/AIDS. It is also developing ENO-2001, an HIV vaccine; and additional compounds, such as ENO-4001, ENO-4002, ENO-3001, and ENO-5001 that are in discovery stage for prevention of relapse in colon cancer patients. Enochian BioSciences is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.