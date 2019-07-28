Cytori Therapeutics Inc. (CYTX) and CohBar Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR) Comparison side by side

As Biotechnology businesses, Cytori Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTX) and CohBar Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cytori Therapeutics Inc. N/A 0.71 N/A -2.04 0.00 CohBar Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -0.36 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Cytori Therapeutics Inc. and CohBar Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Cytori Therapeutics Inc. and CohBar Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cytori Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -245.9% -61.2% CohBar Inc. 0.00% -76% -62.3%

Risk and Volatility

Cytori Therapeutics Inc. is 109.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 2.09. CohBar Inc.’s 5.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 0.95 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Cytori Therapeutics Inc. is 0.4 while its Current Ratio is 0.5. Meanwhile, CohBar Inc. has a Current Ratio of 15.5 while its Quick Ratio is 15.5. CohBar Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Cytori Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 4.5% of Cytori Therapeutics Inc. shares and 9.4% of CohBar Inc. shares. Cytori Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1.96%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 32.85% of CohBar Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cytori Therapeutics Inc. -8.34% -23.45% -6.61% -26.92% -91.27% -14.34% CohBar Inc. -11.51% -13.57% -29.21% -43.54% -63.08% -28.3%

For the past year Cytori Therapeutics Inc. has stronger performance than CohBar Inc.

Summary

CohBar Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Cytori Therapeutics Inc.

Cytori Therapeutics, Inc. develops cellular therapeutics for specific diseases and medical conditions. The company primarily provides Cytori Cell Therapy, which is in Phase III pivotal clinical trial for the treatment of impaired hand function in scleroderma. It also offers Celution System devices, proprietary enzymes, and sterile consumable sets that are used at the point-of-therapeutic application or at an off-site processing center; and StemSource cell and tissue banking systems, as well as surgical accessories and instruments. The company also provides ATI-0918, a liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin for use in treating breast cancer, ovarian cancer, multiple myeloma, and KaposiÂ’s Sarcoma; and ATI-1123, a liposomal formulation of docetaxel for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer, breast cancer, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck cancer, gastric adenocarcinoma, and hormone refractory prostate cancer. It serves hospitals, clinics, physicians, researchers, and other customers for commercial and research purposes through direct sales force, third-party distributors, independent sales representatives, and partners worldwide. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

CohBar, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of mitochondria based therapeutics (MBTs) to treat various diseases associated with aging and metabolic dysfunction. Its lead MBT drug candidates include CB4209 and CB4211, which are in IND-enabling studies for the treatment of fatty liver disease, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, obesity, and type 2 diabetes mellitus. The company is also developing Humanin, a mitochondrial-derived peptide to treat AlzheimerÂ’s disease, atherosclerosis, myocardial and cerebral ischemia, and type 2 diabetes mellitus; SHLP-6 for the treatment of cancer; and SHLP-2 to treat AlzheimerÂ’s disease and type 2 diabetes mellitus. CohBar, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.