Cytori Therapeutics Inc. (CYTX) and Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR) Contrasting side by side

Both Cytori Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTX) and Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cytori Therapeutics Inc. N/A 0.81 N/A -2.04 0.00 Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.06 0.00

In table 1 we can see Cytori Therapeutics Inc. and Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Cytori Therapeutics Inc. and Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cytori Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -245.9% -61.2% Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -54.2% -48.3%

Volatility & Risk

Cytori Therapeutics Inc. has a beta of 2.09 and its 109.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 0.92 beta and it is 8.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Cytori Therapeutics Inc. are 0.5 and 0.4 respectively. Its competitor Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.8 and its Quick Ratio is 1.8. Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Cytori Therapeutics Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Cytori Therapeutics Inc. and Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 4.5% and 4.2% respectively. 1.96% are Cytori Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 42.8% of Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cytori Therapeutics Inc. -8.34% -23.45% -6.61% -26.92% -91.27% -14.34% Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. 7.27% 0.85% 25.53% -13.24% -53.59% 13.46%

For the past year Cytori Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Cytori Therapeutics Inc.

Cytori Therapeutics, Inc. develops cellular therapeutics for specific diseases and medical conditions. The company primarily provides Cytori Cell Therapy, which is in Phase III pivotal clinical trial for the treatment of impaired hand function in scleroderma. It also offers Celution System devices, proprietary enzymes, and sterile consumable sets that are used at the point-of-therapeutic application or at an off-site processing center; and StemSource cell and tissue banking systems, as well as surgical accessories and instruments. The company also provides ATI-0918, a liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin for use in treating breast cancer, ovarian cancer, multiple myeloma, and KaposiÂ’s Sarcoma; and ATI-1123, a liposomal formulation of docetaxel for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer, breast cancer, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck cancer, gastric adenocarcinoma, and hormone refractory prostate cancer. It serves hospitals, clinics, physicians, researchers, and other customers for commercial and research purposes through direct sales force, third-party distributors, independent sales representatives, and partners worldwide. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutic products. The company develops Mino-Lok product, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of catheter related bloodstream infections; and Hydrocortisone-Lidocaine Cream for the treatment of mild to moderate hemorrhoids. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Alpex Pharma S.A. to develop and commercialize orally disintegrating tablet formulations of pharmaceutical products in United States, Canada, and Mexico. Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cranford, New Jersey.