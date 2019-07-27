Cytori Therapeutics Inc. (CYTX) and Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) Contrasting side by side

Cytori Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTX) and Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cytori Therapeutics Inc. N/A 0.71 N/A -2.04 0.00 Cellectis S.A. 18 39.27 N/A -1.62 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Cytori Therapeutics Inc. and Cellectis S.A.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Cytori Therapeutics Inc. and Cellectis S.A.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cytori Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -245.9% -61.2% Cellectis S.A. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk & Volatility

Cytori Therapeutics Inc. has a beta of 2.09 and its 109.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Cellectis S.A. on the other hand, has 1.75 beta which makes it 75.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Cytori Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.5 while its Quick Ratio is 0.4. On the competitive side is, Cellectis S.A. which has a 10.4 Current Ratio and a 10.4 Quick Ratio. Cellectis S.A. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Cytori Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Cytori Therapeutics Inc. and Cellectis S.A.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cytori Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Cellectis S.A. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Cellectis S.A.’s average target price is $38.67, while its potential upside is 151.10%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Cytori Therapeutics Inc. and Cellectis S.A. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 4.5% and 34%. Insiders owned roughly 1.96% of Cytori Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cytori Therapeutics Inc. -8.34% -23.45% -6.61% -26.92% -91.27% -14.34% Cellectis S.A. -3.25% -4.03% 11.65% -28.06% -32.66% 14.53%

For the past year Cytori Therapeutics Inc. has -14.34% weaker performance while Cellectis S.A. has 14.53% stronger performance.

Summary

Cellectis S.A. beats Cytori Therapeutics Inc. on 8 of the 8 factors.

Cytori Therapeutics, Inc. develops cellular therapeutics for specific diseases and medical conditions. The company primarily provides Cytori Cell Therapy, which is in Phase III pivotal clinical trial for the treatment of impaired hand function in scleroderma. It also offers Celution System devices, proprietary enzymes, and sterile consumable sets that are used at the point-of-therapeutic application or at an off-site processing center; and StemSource cell and tissue banking systems, as well as surgical accessories and instruments. The company also provides ATI-0918, a liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin for use in treating breast cancer, ovarian cancer, multiple myeloma, and KaposiÂ’s Sarcoma; and ATI-1123, a liposomal formulation of docetaxel for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer, breast cancer, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck cancer, gastric adenocarcinoma, and hormone refractory prostate cancer. It serves hospitals, clinics, physicians, researchers, and other customers for commercial and research purposes through direct sales force, third-party distributors, independent sales representatives, and partners worldwide. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Cellectis S.A., a gene-editing company, develops and sells immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer in France. The company operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. Its lead product candidate is UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19 expressing hematologic malignancies, which develop in acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL) and CLL. The companyÂ’s products also comprise UCART123 for acute myeloid leukemia indications and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm; UCARTCS1 for multiple myeloma (MM) indications; UCART22 for ALL; and UCART38 for T-cell ALL and MM. In addition, it focuses on applying its gene-editing technologies to develop new generation plant products in the field of agricultural biotechnology. The company has strategic alliances with Pfizer Inc. to generate CAR T-cells in the field of oncology; Les Laboratoires Servier SAS to develop and commercialize product candidates; The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center to research and develop novel cellular immunotherapies for patients suffering from various liquid tumors; and Cornell University to accelerate the development of a targeted immunotherapy for patients with acute myeloid leukemia. Cellectis S.A. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Paris, France.